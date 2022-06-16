Lakeland Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for missing 15-year-old Daviannah Williams.

Police say Daviannah was last seen on Wednesday, June 15th at approximately 11 PM at a residence in the 600 block of East Crawford Street.

She is 5’3″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has two hair braids (blonde/black) that may be wrapped into a bun.

“If you have seen Daviannah or have any information about where she may be, please call our 911 communications center,” said Lakeland PD in a statement.

In the news: Three Arrested In Winter Haven With Enough Fentanyl To Kill 1,600 People

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }