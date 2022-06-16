ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for missing 15-year-old Daviannah Williams.

Police say Daviannah was last seen on Wednesday, June 15th at approximately 11 PM at a residence in the 600 block of East Crawford Street.

She is 5’3″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has two hair braids (blonde/black) that may be wrapped into a bun.

“If you have seen Daviannah or have any information about where she may be, please call our 911 communications center,” said Lakeland PD in a statement.

In the news: Three Arrested In Winter Haven With Enough Fentanyl To Kill 1,600 People

