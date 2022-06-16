ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City wins 2026 World Cup host city bid

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s World Cup dreams have come true. FIFA announced the KC 2026 World Cup bid was selected, and Kansas City will be one of 16 host cities for the North American games.

The selection was announced in front of a raucous crowd in the Kansas City Power and Light District, and it makes KC one of 11 cities in the United States to host. Mexico will have three host cities, and Canada will have two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAG4m_0gD8A32900
Renderings of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City where a 2026 World Cup game is being played

Here’s the full list of host cities:

United States

  • Seattle
  • San Francisco
  • Los Angeles
  • KANSAS CITY
  • Dallas
  • Atlanta
  • Houston
  • Boston
  • Philadelphia
  • Miami
  • New York/New Jersey

Mexico

  • Guadalajara
  • Monterrey
  • Mexico City

Canada

  • Vancouver
  • Toronto

How did we get here?

For years, the Kansas City Sports Commission teamed up with Sporting Kansas City, the Kansas City Current and many more organizations to submit a bid to FIFA to bring the World Cup to the Soccer Capital of America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwJSm_0gD8A32900

The last time World Cup matches were played in the United States was in 1994 when an average of 69,174 fans attended matches across nine cities.

The soccer landscape in the United States has grown exponentially since 1994 with the introduction of Major League Soccer in 1996. The then-Kansas City Wiz were one of the founding members of the league.

What’s next?

There is a lot of work that needs to be done between now and summer 2026.

Host cities will begin planning and development to host fans from across the world and national teams will begin qualifying once the 2022 edition in of the tournament in Qatar concludes in December.

FOX4 will have complete coverage and reaction to FIFA’s announcement on Thursday during newscasts and online. FOX Sports is the home for World Cup coverage for the 2022 games in Qatar , and the 2026 games in North America.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

kcur.org

Kansas City got the World Cup. Now it's got a world of work to do

A years-long effort among elected officials and regional sports leaders paid off on Thursday, when FIFA announced that Kansas City would be among 16 cities in North America to host the 2026 World Cup games. What comes next for Kansas City? Four years of preparations for the largest sporting event...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

A Mexican tradition of music and horse racing in Belton

Many Sundays throughout spring and summer there is a steady stream of cars that turn down a narrow broken road that appears to lead to nowhere, between west Belton and Loch Lloyd. Visitors follow it deep into the trees and find a clearing of land where a long, straight dirt horse racing track called Carril Los Amigos sits perfectly maintained.
BELTON, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Bannister: The man behind the road through South Kansas City

Today, the house, all that is left of Bannister’s model dairy farm he called La Cima, still stands. If you’ve lived in the South Kansas City area for any amount of time, you’ve likely traveled down Bannister Rd. (95th St.). If you’re a long-hauler, then you remember other landmarks on this long stretch of road such as Bannister Mall or the Bannister Federal Complex- now both memories of the past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Kansas City, Missouri?

Pizza is one of the most popular cuisine options in the world. There is just something about the delicious combination of warm crust, sauce and fresh cheese. You could say that pizza has been around in one form or another for a long time. Kansas City, Missouri is a city known for barbecue and live music, but also a bustling pizza scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
