ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man found dead in a California national park after running out of gas in extreme heat

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqCC8_0gD882BN00

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A man was found dead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday after running out of gas in the extreme heat.

The National Park Service Death Valley said in a news release that park visitors on Tuesday found David Kelleher’s body. Officials at the park said Kelleher, 67, appeared to be walking after running out of gas.

The Associated Press said Kelleher was not reported missing but a park ranger spotted the car on June 8 and June 11 in the parking lot. The NPS said temperatures during that time were up to 123 degrees.

The NPS said there was a note left in his car that said “out of gas,” and had mentioned to a park ranger on May 30 that he was low on gas when they cited him for off-road driving. He was also parked at one of the most popular viewpoints at the Death Valley National Park.

Park rangers, according to the NPS, recommend that in the extreme heat they have been experiencing that if your car is broken down, it is better to stay with your car than try to walk for help.

The AP said Kelleher’s death is the second reported death a the national park this month.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#National Park Service#Accident#The Associated Press#Nps#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store

TOWSON, Md. — (AP) — Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Saturday, a union said, joining a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections. The Apple retail workers in Towson, Maryland,...
TOWSON, MD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy