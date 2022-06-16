ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wild and Wonderful Women Event to Rock Heritage Port This Weekend

By Jessica Broverman
weelunk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the women of West Virginia in luxury at Wheeling’s annual Paint the Town Pink event hosted by Crittenton Services Inc. Each year, Crittenton Services hosts Paint the Town Pink with a theme in mind, and this year it is the women of West Virginia and the Ohio Valley. The event...

