Great Neck, NY

Long Island Music Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Music Scholarship Winners

By Great Neck Record Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Long Island Music Hall of Fame (LIMHoF) recently announced the winners of its 2022 Music Scholarships. This year, four Distinction in Music Award Scholarships were awarded to graduating high school seniors who plan to study music in college and pursue a career in this endeavor. This year’s winners...

TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 16 to June 23, 2022

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. Family Festival. St. Philip & James School, 1...
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Robert Klein Takes The Suffolk Stage

Entertaining audiences for more than 40 years, life-long New Yorker Robert Klein continues to have an acclaimed career in comedy, on Broadway, on television, and in film. On Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. Robert Klein will perform at Riverhead’s Suffolk Theater. As the first comedian to ever appear...
RIVERHEAD, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Allen Hudson Becomes Principal Of Glen Cove High School

Jackie Burnett becomes principal of Landing Elementary School. June 8 was a special night for the Glen Cove City School District. Community members, students, parents and district faculty packed the auditorium during a board of education meeting to lend their support and pride as it was announced that the new principal of Glen Cove High School will be current Assistant Principal Allen Hudson and the principal of Landing Elementary School will become Jackie Burnett, who currently serves as interim coordinator of English for the district. Hudson follows Glen Cove High School Principal Antonio Santana, who will go on to become the superintendent of the South Country Central School District and Burnett follows current Landing Elementary School Principal Alexa Doeschner.
GLEN COVE, NY
Great Neck, NY
Education
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre foundation off to the races with latest fundraiser

The Ken Pribil Jr. Foundation raised $10,000 to support angiosarcoma research at its Cocktails & Belmont III event on Saturday at RJ Daniel’s. The “Evening at the Races” benefit was the first held in three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Attendees took part in race-themed activities leading up to the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. Funds raised will go toward the Ken Pribil Jr. Sarcoma Research Grant, which will honor Dr. Cristina Antonescu and her team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

Ivy On Main Opens in Westhampton Beach Replacing Mambo Kitchen

Joining another new spot, Fauna, which is replacing the legendary Starr Boggs restaurant just around the bend at 6 Parlato Drive, Ivy on Main is serving up a menu of Mediterranean influenced New American food with cocktail lounge for the more understated crowds of Hamptonites who love the seaside village but not the glitzy glam of the east of the Shinnecock scene.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Beachgoers will have to ‘share the shore’

— When space allows, round your path around shorebird flocks and individual birds to give them enough space to feed and rest. — Stay away from roped off areas where shorebirds are raising their young. — Let birds tend to their nests and babies in the safety of the dry...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A Baldwin night full of tears, laughter and mutual celebration

For a quarter of a century Baldwin Union Free School District has held their annual Recognition of Excellence dinner, a night where students and teachers come together in celebration of each other. Sponsored in part by a grant from the Baldwin Foundation for Education (BFE),. The emotional evening had a...
BALDWIN, NY
smithtownny.gov

Bringing the Light Back to Main Street

Smithtown Community Unites with Local Officials to Unveil Major Restoration Effort of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Elected Officials united with the Smithtown arts and local business community last week, nine months to the date after the initial call to action to help save the Main Street Theater. On Wednesday, June 8th, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, together with his administration (Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, and Tax Receiver Deanna Varricchio) and Legislator Rob Trotta, joined with Smithtown Center for Performing Arts President Mike Mucciolo and his board members, Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbara Franco, and various Smithtown Business Owners to unveil details of the upcoming restoration of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bonanza, a community staple for over 120 years

What sets Bonanza's stand apart from the rest? It's the talent, said Philip Bonanza, the current owner of the stand. He is the third generation owner of the Bonanza Stand of Oyster Bay. His grandfather came from Italy in the late 1800s with a dream to sell his homemade Italian ices. He settled down on Shore Avenue in Oyster Bay where the stand is still located today.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Second Elmont event commemorating Juneteenth set for June 18

Elmont plans to celebrate Juneteenth for the second year in a row at the Juneteenth Festival, hosted by the Elmont Cultural Center, this year on Saturday, June 18. The event will take place at the center, at 14 Village Ave., from 4 to 9 p.m., and there will be a surprise appearance at 4:30, cultural center President Mimi Pierre-Johnson revealed. The festival, which is free of charge and open to all, will also feature live music and musical performances, dancing, arts and crafts for children as well as vendors and food trucks.
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

It’s all about East Meadow at this year’s Pride Day

Set for Speno Park, 745 E. Meadow Ave., on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Among the activities the. community can participate in are a volleyball tournament, basketball clinic, bicycle safety demonstrations, children’s rides, a walking story tour and more. The event is free. To learn more, visit EastMeadowChamber.com.
EAST MEADOW, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are the 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

State hosts invasive species pull at Wantagh’s Mill Pond

Last Saturday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation hosted a cleanup at Mill Pond Preserve, off Merrick Road in Wantagh. The cleanup was run by the DEC’s freshwater fisheries manager, Heidi O’Riordan, and its Long Island aquatic invasive species coordinator, Ashley Morris. Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads and members of Boy Scout Troop 96 took part as well.
WANTAGH, NY

