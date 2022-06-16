ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Deadly crash closes Rock Blvd in Sparks

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash closed...

FOX Reno

Washoe County Police investigating shooting near Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating a shooting near Wadsworth Saturday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 18, WCSO deputies responded to a report of a person who was shot at Olinghouse. WCSO says when they arrived, the...
WADSWORTH, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Semi full of cattle goes off I-80 near USA Parkway

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 has reopened at USA Parkway between Sparks and Fernley after a tractor-trailer carrying cattle went off the road, shutting the stretch of interstate down for hours. Gathering up the cattle caused the delay in reopening the freeway. A pickup truck was also involved but...
FERNLEY, NV
Fallon man killed in four vehicle crash on I-80

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a four vehicle crash on I-80 June 6. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of an injury crash on I-80 westbound near Washoe County mile marker 27 (west of the Patrick exit) in Sparks just before 7:30 a.m. on June 6.
SPARKS, NV
Nationwide Report

81-year-old Edwin Charles Gieratz dead after a four-vehicle pile-up on I-80 in Sparks (Sparks, NV)

Authorities identified 81-year-old Edwin Charles Gieratz, of Fallon, as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle wreck on June 6 in Sparks. The fatal four-vehicle pile-up was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. on I-80 westbound near Washoe County mile marker 27 (west of the Patrick exit). According to the investigation reports, the driver of a red 1955 Studebaker coupe was heading west on Interstate 80 in the area of Washoe County mile marker 27 in the second travel lane, approaching congested traffic.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire extensively damages workshop at East Sixth Street business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire extensively damaged a workshop Friday night at the Easy Inn at 1661 E. Sixth St. in Reno. The fire did not spread beyond the workshop, the Reno Fire Department said. Although firefighters got a quick knockdown it caused extensive damage to the room and contents. The...
RENO, NV
One house destroyed after fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house is unlivable after fire in south Reno Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a house fire in Sandstone Dr. at around 3:40 p.m. Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in Sun Valley fire, cause under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead following a fire in a double wide in Sun Valley. The Truckee Meadows Fire Department and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire with heavy smoke at 5:15 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 on Loster Way and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley.
SUN VALLEY, NV
Man killed in single vehicle rollover in Yerington

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash on US-95A in Yerington on June 1. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a crash on US-95A in the area of Lyon County Mile Marker 27 shortly before 4 p.m.
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Missouri man charged with DUI causing death in Hawthorne crash

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Missouri man is facing charges of DUI causing death following a crash in Hawthorne that left a Yerington man dead. It happened Monday, June 6, 2022 around 2:40 a.m. on U.S. 95. Preliminary investigation shows Jeffrey Neal, 37, was driving a gray 2009 Ford...
HAWTHORNE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno polie arrest five in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people Saturday as part of an impaired driving saturation patrol. Police also gave 15 citations for traffic violations and gave 35 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,”...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks police locate missing woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Reannin Smith, 29, who was last seen Thursday about noon leaving a group home in Sparks. Smith does not have the medications she needs. Police described her as white with blond hair and blue eyes, about...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Teen dies in overnight rollover in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is dead following a rollover in Carson City. It happened just before midnight south of the Fairview Drive exit on I-580. Troopers said three teenagers were in a silver Jeep heading north when the driver lost control and rolled. The teen who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, troopers said.
CARSON CITY, NV
globalcirculate.com

Hikers with hypothermia found on steep, snowy Tahoe trail

Two hikers were rescued and treated for mild hypothermia from the Tahoe Rim Trail north of Incline Village on Monday, June 13, KOLO-TV reported. The outlet says that when rescue crews found them at about 7 p.m. in the Rose Knob area, neither had proper water-resistant footwear for the snow they were wading through, exposing them to the harsh cold. According to a Facebook post from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, they were also in an “extremely steep, rocky area,” which made the rescue so challenging, personnel had to use complex rope systems to safely get rescue teams and hikers out. The post says that by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the crews and two hikers made it back to the Mount Rose Highway.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Four arrested in investigation into South Lake Tahoe drugs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Federal authorities arrested four people Thursday on suspicion of trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine around South Lake Tahoe, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento announced. They arrested Sarah Anderson, 32, Fabian Gomez, 33, Epifanio Ramirez, 47, and Joaleen Rogers, 53, all of South Lake...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Search on for suspected shoe thieves in Carson City

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people suspected of stealing from the Famous Footwear in Carson City. It happened Saturday, May 7, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. at the store on Topsy Lane. The sheriff’s office said several people walked...

