GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood City Police Department is investigating after a man with multiple gunshot wounds died early Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to Florida Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. on June 19, 2022. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. According to officers, he was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

GREENWOOD, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO