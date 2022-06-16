ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Amid Custody Case Drama, Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Hit With Reports Of Unpaid Rent And Home Eviction

By Lauren Vanderveen
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Over the last eight years on Southern Charm , Bravo fans have seen a lot go down in the personal lives of its main castmates – threesomes, cheating and alleged MLB flings including. But nothing has quite compared to the dramatic storylines surrounding Kathryn Dennis. Namely, her tumultuous relationship with Thomas Ravenel only got more complicated when they had two children together, who are now 6 and 8 years old, respectively.

Following his arrest for assault and battery in 2018, Ravenel exited the show in a wave of controversy, but he and Dennis continue to duke it out for full custody rights off-camera. Amidst the latest in that whole drama, the 30-year-old mother has also been hit with reports of unpaid rent and a home eviction.

Problems Abound In Kathryn Dennis' Custody Battle

In the previous season of her reality series, Kathryn Dennis indicated that they were at a 50/50 custody status with their kids, Saint and Kensie. However, it came to light in late 2021 that the courts ruled in Thomas Ravenel’s favor for him to have full custody again, with Dennis only getting supervised visitations. Ravenel had reportedly accused her of drug use and neglect at the time. Eventually, the Southern Charm alum talked about the custody loss to her fans and explained that it was a “difficult” situation to be in for everyone.

Nevertheless, the reality star has still been attempting to change things in the intervening months – and it’s apparently not going over well. AllAboutTheTea.com obtained court documents from the custody case that show Kathryn Dennis was seemingly dropped by her lawyers, Susan Rawls Strom and Pete Currence. They asked to be relieved as counsel due to a shift in their rapport with Dennis. Specifically, the motion stated in part:

Grounds for the motion are that counsel and defendant can no longer communicate, and can not agree on matters of importance to the case, and the attorney-client relationship is irretrievably impaired so much that undersigned can not effectively represent defendant.

The former legal team stipulated in the documents that they would provide “more detailed information” through a sealed affidavit to the judge during the case’s next hearing. However, a source alleged to the outlet that the real reason they quit is because they weren’t getting paid “regularly or timely.”

Southern Charm Star Reportedly Faced Eviction

Finances are supposedly another issue for Southern Charm ’s Kathryn Dennis. According to The U.S. Sun , a Charleston County clerk confirmed that she had missed payments on her high-rise apartment in the city. As they tell it, she never paid $9,252 worth of rent for the recent months of February and March. Court documents obtained by the outlet indicate that the building filed a Rule to Vacate notice in mid-March as a result of the delinquency.

The Bravolebrity settled the situation, but was later hit with another notice in May, stipulating that the “terms of occupancy have ended.” Supposedly, Kathryn Dennis had vacated the location altogether anyway. The clerk claimed that an official eviction order had been sent after the Rule to Vacate.

Clearly Kathryn Dennis has a lot on her plate at the moment. She’s always been candid about her life, Thomas Ravenel and the kids throughout her time on Southern Charm , and it’s expected that as a returning main cast member on the show this year that she will continue to do so. The teaser trailer for Southern Charm Season 8 only shows drama between Dennis and her new boyfriend Chleb Ravenell (no relation to Thomas), who called her “the problem” in their relationship in the preview. (The two have officially broken up since then.)

All in all, the infamous reality show redhead is hoping her latest turn on Southern Charm shows an evolution of sorts. Last season, Kathryn Dennis was embroiled in a major racism scandal concerning a social media exchange with a Black radio host, which in turn incited issues with nearly all her co-stars. After the finale, Dennis shared that if she did come back, it would be to demonstrate “positivity and moving in the right direction.”

We’ll see how that goes for her soon, as Southern Charm Season 8 premieres June 23 on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET as part of the 2022 TV schedule .

Comments / 33

June Vestal
3d ago

Can't he just leave her alone to get on with her life. Let her see her kids. I lose respect for him. it is like he can not move past her. He needs to constantly be involved in her life. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH MOVE ON!!!

Reply
17
E Mon
3d ago

is she using Brandi Glanville's surgeon? Stop ladies. You're ruining your faces.

Reply(3)
34
cin
3d ago

I thought she Inherited her grandpa’s condominium. She must’ve sold it. She should’ve kept it

Reply
11
Related
Distractify

Is Cameran Eubanks Still Married to Jason Wimberly? 'Southern Charm' Fans Want to Know

Ever since its Bravo debut back in 2014, Southern Charm has succeeded at spotlighting all of the highs and lows of the lives of Charleston's elite. Although the cast has shifted a lot over the years, the main plot of focusing on the extravagance of its subjects' lives (as well as any unwanted drama they encounter) has proven successful, with scores of fans tuning in eagerly each season to see what's next.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Ravenel
Person
Kathryn Dennis
bravotv.com

Josh Flagg on Relationship with Bobby Boyd Amid Divorce: “We’re Not at the Moment Speaking”

Josh Flagg is opening up about his current relationship with Bobby Boyd following the news of their divorce earlier this year. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent addressed whether the two are still in contact as they officially end their marriage of four and a half years. “Well, Bobby and I are in the midst of a divorce right now. And we’re not at the moment speaking,” Josh told The Daily Dish during a joint interview with Tracy Tutor at the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16. “I hope that will change in the future, but we’ll find out.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
PopCrush

Who Pays for ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Trips?

During nearly every season of The Real Housewives — of any city — the ladies embark on fabulous vacations. But who actually pays for those Real Housewives trips?. The destinations are usually exotic, and the cast members typically stay in ultra-luxurious homes or resorts stocked full of treats, alcohol and fancy goodies to ensure a good time.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Joe Giudice Sends Flirty Message to Ex-Wife Teresa’s Soon-to-Be Sister-in-Law Veronica Ruelas: ‘Is the Tall One Married?’

All in the family? While Teresa Giudice is eagerly looking forward to her forthcoming nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas and blending their families, her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, is single and ready to mingle — with Teresa’s bridal party. “Is the tall one married?” Joe, 50, replied to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Tuesday, June 7, Instagram […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Charm
Reality Tea

Jackie Goldschneider Reacts To Traci Johnson Getting Cut From The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion

Traci Johnson made history this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It wasn’t for flipping a table, revealing a deeply personal storyline, or pushing someone’s husband into a pool — but she made history by being the only cast member to get edited entirely out of the reunion. It wasn’t until the reunion […] The post Jackie Goldschneider Reacts To Traci Johnson Getting Cut From The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Welcomes First Baby

The Married at First Sight family continues to grow. The latest addition comes courtesy of Season 11 stars Woody and Amani Randall. They welcomed a baby boy on June 3. They named their son Reign Randall, the couple told PEOPLE. "It's still pretty early but we think he may look...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

NeNe Leakes Posts Smiling Pics with Boyfriend amid Ex-Wife's Infidelity Lawsuit: 'Yours, Mine, Ours'

NeNe Leakes is not letting anyone or anything stand in the way of her happiness. After being accused in a lawsuit of breaking up her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh's marriage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum attended the birthday party of former costar Porsha Williams' fiancé Simon Guobadia — and Leakes and wasn't shy to document the moment on social media.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’s Frank Catania Claims Jackie Goldschneider Has Been Demoted Ahead Of Season 13

Frank Catania just dropped a major bombshell: Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted to “friend of” status for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I didn’t know for sure, [but] I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan [Goldschneider],” Frank said on Monday’s episode of The Morning Toast. “And, yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a ‘friend of.’”
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Has Huge News About Daughter Gabriella’s College and Career Plans

We’ve watched Teresa Giudice’s daughters grow up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the years, and now another Giudice girl is getting ready to leave the nest. Teresa’s second eldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, 17, is getting ready to graduate from high school next year. So when The Daily Dish caught up with Teresa at the NBCUniversal upfront earlier this month, we just had to ask the New Jersey Housewife what the future has in store for Gabriella as she prepares for this new chapter of her life.
EDUCATION
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Todd Chrisley Seen In 1st Pic Since Being Found Guilty Of Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

Todd Chrisley, 53, has been spotted for the first time since being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on June 7. He was seen in the driveway of his stately Nashville home on June 10 accepting what appears to be home-baked goods from daughter Savannah Chrisley, 24. He looked cool and casual in khaki slacks, a white t-shirt, and white socks. He spent his journey to the outside of his gorgeous home on the phone.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Chase Chrisley Posts Cryptic Message About 'Getting Through' Tough Situations After Todd Allegedly Paid Blackmailer

Chase Chrisley has sought out words of wisdom during his family's difficult time. On Thursday, May 27, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, took to Instagram to share a video of fellow television personality Steve Harvey speaking about endurance and going through difficult times in life. "You can't tell god how to bless you," the Family Feud host said in the poignant clip. "You can't tell him what you want and how to do it because it won't ever go the way you want it to." LINDSIE CHRISLEY DISOWNS FAMILY FOR 'HARASSMENT AND THREATS' AMID TODD & JULIE'S INDICTMENT FOR...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy