AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a Houston man who was reported missing in Downtown Austin has been located in San Antonio. APD said 45-year-old Samuele Sellers was reported missing after he was last seen on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 500 N. I-35 southbound. He was visiting from Houston and not familiar with the Austin area, police said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO