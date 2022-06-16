ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis Executive Buys 1,000-HP SpeedKore Muscle Car

 3 days ago
But those new e-muscle cars will be sick, right?

Known for its subtle builds where lightweighting is combined with massive V8 engines kicking out mountains of power, SpeedKore has been showing off its latest project called Hellucination, a heavily modified 1968 Dodge Charger. As the name suggests, it’s packing a Dodge Hellephant 426 Hemi V8 under that rather wide hood scoop. But this restomod muscle car, which was created for Stellantis executive Ralph Gilles, is about more than just having 1,000-horsepower on tap.

To keep things light, much about this Charger wears a carbon-fiber hood, floor pan, wheel tubs, doors, etc. A custom SpeedKore frame with integrated roll cage and perimeter reinforcements provides the structural rigidity to hopefully keep handling tight when the driver drops the hammer. Shedding weight further is a backseat deletion.

Other modifications include six-piston Brembo brakes up front and dual four-piston calipers in the rear, plus a custom-fab exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers for the appropriate level of burble. There are all kinds of custom touches outside and in, a modern sound system, etc. like we’ve come to expect from SpeedKore.

Unfortunately, for many outside of the hobby, SpeedKore will always be attached to the Kevin Hart accident. Just like how the comedian wasn’t driving during the crash, SpeedKore didn’t cause Menace, the 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda, to be driven the way it was.

What we do find interesting is that a Stellantis executive has ordered a hardcore muscle car like this at a time when his employer is busy trying to convince the average enthusiast this isn’t what they need. Sure, the automaker is under pressure by the EPA, DOE, EU, and many other government as well as activist entities, but obviously some high-level people in the company don’t agree with the direction everything is going.

The Canadian-born Gilles works as the Head of Design at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which has been swallowed up by the multinational Stellantis. We hope he truly cherishes Hellucination because it sure seems like a special muscle car.

