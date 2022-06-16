Alaska Airlines flight reconnects Idaho Falls and Boise

Maxine Marie Smith Ransom, 98, passed away on June 12, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1923, in Shelley, Idaho, to Francis and Myrtle Smith. Maxine grew up in Shelley, Idaho, and graduated from Shelley High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degrees in elementary and secondary education from Utah State University. Maxine taught school in elementary, junior high, and at the high school levels. She retired from teaching in 1986. On October 11,1946, she married Max Ransom in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three children. They lived around the Boise area and later in Idaho Falls. Maxine's greatest love was her family. She helped raise her granddaughter, Meschelle, until adulthood, and helped raise her great grandson, Alex, for the first six years of his life. She loved to fix up her home and work in the yard. She loved making her home and yard beautiful wherever she lived. Survivors include her children, Ramona Ransom of Idaho Falls and Rodney (Sherrie) Ransom of Blackfoot; her granddaughter, Meschelle; great grandson, Alex; great granddaughter, Sophie; and great-great granddaughter, Hayden, all of Houston, Texas. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Max Ransom; her son, Max Ransom; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Maxine 9/3/1923 - 6/12/2022Ransom.

