Idaho Falls, ID

Alaska Airlines flight reconnects Idaho Falls and Boise

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho Falls city officials on Thursday celebrated the departure of an Alaska Airlines flight for Boise. It’s the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and the state capital. “We are thrilled this moment has become a reality for our great community,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

 

Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Biker Bob to the rescue during a Wisconsin visit

Last week I picked up a bike box at a local shop in Idaho Falls to pack my bike for a week-long trip to Wisconsin. Some airlines will count your boxed bike as check-in luggage. But then at the last minute, my sweetheart talked me out of taking the bike....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Give consumers relief needed from fuel costs

It goes without saying that consumers need relief from the effects of sky-high fuel prices, and they need it soon. According to figures from the AAA Friday, the state is seeing average gas prices for regular unleaded gasoline of $5.169 per gallon. Just in the Idaho Falls area alone, consumers are lucky to find fuel cheaper than $5 per gallon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Body of missing Louisiana man found in Payette river

EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body of 21-year-old Everette Jackson has been found in the Payette river. Jackson, a visitor from Louisiana, was last seen in the river near the Gem County Island Sports Complex on June 11. Officials said he went missing after falling out of a tube into the water.
PAYETTE, ID
Post Register

Ransom, Maxine

Maxine Marie Smith Ransom, 98, passed away on June 12, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1923, in Shelley, Idaho, to Francis and Myrtle Smith. Maxine grew up in Shelley, Idaho, and graduated from Shelley High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degrees in elementary and secondary education from Utah State University. Maxine taught school in elementary, junior high, and at the high school levels. She retired from teaching in 1986. On October 11,1946, she married Max Ransom in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three children. They lived around the Boise area and later in Idaho Falls. Maxine's greatest love was her family. She helped raise her granddaughter, Meschelle, until adulthood, and helped raise her great grandson, Alex, for the first six years of his life. She loved to fix up her home and work in the yard. She loved making her home and yard beautiful wherever she lived. Survivors include her children, Ramona Ransom of Idaho Falls and Rodney (Sherrie) Ransom of Blackfoot; her granddaughter, Meschelle; great grandson, Alex; great granddaughter, Sophie; and great-great granddaughter, Hayden, all of Houston, Texas. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Max Ransom; her son, Max Ransom; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Maxine 9/3/1923 - 6/12/2022Ransom.
SHELLEY, ID
Post Register

May's moisture helped, but drought persists

Wet weather across Idaho during May boosted total precipitation for the current water year to near and above-normal levels, according to the June 1 water supply outlook released by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Precipitation, coupled with cooler temperatures last month resulted in increased natural streamflow, delays in snowpack melt-off...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Community Food Basket holds mortgage burning party

Community Food Basket Idaho Falls (CFBIF) paid off its forever home and had a mortgage burning party Thursday, June 16, to celebrate ownership of its warehouse. The party was open to anyone who donated to the community food basket, anywhere from $1 to $50,000 according to CFBIF Executive Director, Ariel Jackson. The party was in honor of its contributors and had live music provided by the band Almost Famous, along with food, ice cream, tours, and some raffle items to raise funds for continued help in the community.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: All-Area Boys Team

Matt Thomas, Blackfoot jr. Thomas won four golds at the 4A District 6 championships: the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400. He ran personal bests of 1:56.45 in the 800 (fastest in District 6 this season), 4:15.29 in the 1,600 (fastest in District 6 and No. 2 in Idaho this season, No. 2 all-time on record in District 6) and 9:13.74 in the 3,200 (No. 4 in the state this season, No. 4 all-time in District 6), won the 1,600, the 3,200, placed fifth and was part of a fifth place finish in the 4x400 at the 4A state meet.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Wildland firefighter health, wellness program announced at NIFC

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a new wildland firefighter health and wellness program at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. This program is meant to help firefighters cope with the recent uptick in wildfires across the nation. Haaland announced $103 million in...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise welcomes 14 new U.S. citizens

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise will host a special ceremony to welcome 14 new U.S. citizens on June 18. The ceremony will take place at The Grove Plaza at 11 a.m. The citizenship candidates come from eight countries including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Congo (Kinshasa), Iraq, Liberia, Syria and Ukraine.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Buying a home in the Treasure Valley? Here's some advice.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With home prices still high in the Treasure Valley, CBS 2 spoke with Kara Loftus, vice president of mortgage services for Mountain America Credit Union, on how buyers should approach home-buying and what they should know. “They want to determine how soon they’re looking to...
REAL ESTATE
Post Register

Opinion: Who are we really? Look at our actions

We say that a lot lately. Many of us were relieved that a U-Haul full of Patriot Front men were detained rather than being able to carry out an attack on a peaceful and joyful Pride gathering in Coeur d’Alene. We were even more relieved when it turned out that most of those men were from out of state.
Post Register

Big middle innings give Chukars third win over Ogden

Idaho Falls bounced back from its loss to the Raptors Thursday with an 18-11 win in Ogden. Six runs in the third inning, four runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth inning gave the Chukars the big lead they wouldn't relinquish. Sam Kornstad pitched three innings...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Chukars offense sputters in loss to Raptors

The Idaho Falls Chukars fell to the Ogden Raptors Saturday in Ogden 12-2. After Ogden scored one run in the top of the first the Chukars countered with a run of their own. They nabbed another run in the fifth inning but could never quite string together runs. Matt Feinstein...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Rigby man dies in rollover crash

A Rigby man died early Friday morning after his car rolled over on Campbell Road off of Highway 31. Juan Sandoval, 28, died from his injuries after being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies and an ambulance...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot Legion drops pair to Twin Falls

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Broncos AA American Legion baseball team is still looking for its first win of the season after dropping a doubleheader to the Twin Falls Cowboys Tuesday. Blackfoot lost the first game 6-2 and were pelted in the second game 18-4, falling to 0-6 on the...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Coroner identifies man killed in Star officer-involved shooting

STAR, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in the Star officer-involved shooting. The man, 39-year-old Jeremy Banach, was from Star, and the cause of death was listed as "multiple gunshot wounds." The case is currently being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force,...
STAR, ID
Post Register

City council votes to uphold land division rights

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council has voted to uphold the right of property owners to subdivide their land down to 7,000-square-foot lots on property that is classified under the R1-R zoning designation within city zoning ordinance. The council was unanimous in their vote this time at their June...
BLACKFOOT, ID

