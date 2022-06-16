ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana de Armas Looks Unrecognizable as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde' Teaser

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the first official teaser for Blonde starring Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe. In the clip, the Cuban actor channels the beloved icon in some of her most famous looks, such as the white dress worn in The Seven Year Itch and the pink strapless gown from...

DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
Hypebae

Charlie Puth Confirms and Teases Collab With BTS' Jungkook

After accidentally confirming his collaboration with BTS, Charlie Puth has updated fans by confirming and teasing his upcoming track “Left and Right” with Jungkook. The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer took to TikTok, uploading a video where he asks the K-pop star to sing a snippet of his new song. The clip closes with a sneak peek at “Left and Right” with Puth saying, “This is going to be crazy.”
Hypebae

Noah Schnapp Says "Some Deaths" Are Coming to Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Noah Schnapp — described by Jimmy Fallon as the “Tom Holland of Stranger Things” — has shared some details on the second volume of the show’s fourth season. The actor, who plays Will Byers in the buzzy Netflix series, sat with the talk show‘s host to chat about everything from Will’s bowl cut to the upcoming volume. After trying out some ’80s-inspired wigs, the two continued to talk about the TV show. “You can expect from Volume 2, we’ve got some deaths coming, some gore, and a big –” Schnapp began, as Fallon interrupted him: “Wow, that’s a big spoiler! You just said something that you can’t say.” The actor responded: “But I didn’t say who.” He continued: “Well, you guys can assume that, obviously, somebody’s going to…Well, I’m done here because you’re scaring me.”
Hypebae

Pete Davidson Makes His Debut on 'The Kardashians'

Pete Davidson has finally made his debut on The Kardashians. In the season’s finale, the comedian made a surprise appearance in a post-credit scene. In the clip, Kim Kardashian says: “Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She went on to joke that Paxy knows everything about her and has “probably seen [her] vagina.”
TV & VIDEOS

