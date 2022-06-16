Ana de Armas Looks Unrecognizable as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde' Teaser

Noah Schnapp — described by Jimmy Fallon as the “Tom Holland of Stranger Things” — has shared some details on the second volume of the show’s fourth season. The actor, who plays Will Byers in the buzzy Netflix series, sat with the talk show‘s host to chat about everything from Will’s bowl cut to the upcoming volume. After trying out some ’80s-inspired wigs, the two continued to talk about the TV show. “You can expect from Volume 2, we’ve got some deaths coming, some gore, and a big –” Schnapp began, as Fallon interrupted him: “Wow, that’s a big spoiler! You just said something that you can’t say.” The actor responded: “But I didn’t say who.” He continued: “Well, you guys can assume that, obviously, somebody’s going to…Well, I’m done here because you’re scaring me.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO