MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties at high COVID-19 community levels fell by more than half this week as more counties drop to low levels Friday. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that just four counties- Lincoln, Marathon, Wood and Milwaukee- are at high levels. This is down from 11 counties that were at that level last week. Of those four, Milwaukee was the only one to also be at high last week.

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO