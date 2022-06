Yesterday, the New York radio station Hot 97 held its annual Summer Jam concert, a big event on the rap calendar in any year, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. At every Summer Jam, the big questions are what the weather will do — it almost always rains — and which surprise guests will show up. The weather apparently mostly cooperated yesterday, and a couple of big stars did make surprise appearances. This year, though, the bigger question was which of the announced performers would be able to show up, since so many of them are currently facing legal challenges.

