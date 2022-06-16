ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hoonigan’s 862-HP 1983 Subaru Wagon is a Ski Wagon Hallucination

By Kristin V. Shaw
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkFEi_0gD84LRP00 Hoonigan

When he’s not traveling the world riding dirtbikes, base jumping, and performing death-defying stunts , Travis Pastrana is the ringleader of the Nitro Circus. In January, the daredevil was hospitalized after a base-jumping accident and suffered multiple broken bones but now he’s back upright and launching an “insane” 1983 Subaru GL wagon racecar for Hoonigan that will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The typically mild-mannered Subaru hit the phone booth for a quick transformation into a Superman-worthy future hooning star Pastrana calls the “Family Huckster.” Powered by a 862-horsepower turbocharged Subaru boxer four-cylinder engine, the Family Huckster will have Subaru’s signature all-wheel-drive setup, of course, plus a sequential six-speed gearbox and long-travel World Rally Championship-spec suspension. Considering the original 1983 Subaru was equipped with a 1.8-liter boxer engine delivering 73 hp, the Huckster bears a very little familial resemblance to its forebear under the hood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnfAJ_0gD84LRP00
Hoonigan

Pastrana, who took the reins of Hoonigan with Ken Block’s blessing in 2020, is enthusiastic about his new project.

“The GL wagon is an iconic Subaru that I thought would be pretty rad to see flying through the air,” Pastrana said. “Surprisingly, the Family Huckster is a lot smaller than the Airslayer. Combine that with the boxy shape and you have a perfect recipe for next-level precision driving. An active rear wing is helpful to an extent, but the 83 wagon flies about as well as you would imagine…kind of like a brick. This makes the jumps way more sketchy but also more entertaining and less predictable. The Family Huckster is without a doubt my all-time favorite vehicle to drive. Can’t wait to show the world at Goodwood and later this year in the next Gymkhana.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Av1a_0gD84LRP00
Hoonigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExSkY_0gD84LRP00
Hoonigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0tlq_0gD84LRP00
Hoonigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rzgk9_0gD84LRP00
Hoonigan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCDnk_0gD84LRP00
Hoonigan

This new heavily modified wagon builds on the 2020 Airslayer STI project and Pastrana says the Family Huckster is even easier and faster to take sideways. Based on Pastrana’s history, it will surely see a fair bit of air time as well.

Got a tip? Send it to tips@thedrive.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Monster Road Runner Is A Force To Be Reckoned With

Mopar has become an instantly recognizable name in the automotive community for its ability to consistently produce cars that dominate the drag strip. Everything from the beautifully crafted leaf springs, which were designed specifically to eliminate the need for a traction bar, to the high output Hemis that we know and love today. These cars have been used in everything however some of the more favorable settings include stock car racing, drag racing, and even pro-touring. It isn't uncommon to go to the drag strip and see a lineup of these muscle-bound Mopar monsters. However, it isn't every day that you get to experience the insane head trip that is this classic Road Runner, it's more than just a set of nice vehicle seat covers.
CARS
Motorious

These Classic Cars Are Going To Be Crushed

One of our favorite YouTube channels, Auto Archeology, has great connections because the guy is able to gain access to all kinds of secret automotive treasure troves. Well, he’s at it again, this time giving us a good look at a salvage yard that’s getting ready to crush a bunch of classic GM cars along with a few Fords and Mopars and plenty of parts.
REEDSBURG, WI
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Ken Block
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallucination#Vehicles#Subaru Wagon#The Nitro Circus#Subaru Gl#The Family Huckster
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1972 Ford XA GT Stolen From New Estate Sale Owner

This man had his entire retirement stolen from him in just one night. Automotive thieves are one of the biggest opponents faced by the automotive community today because of their destructive antics resulting in thousands of dollars in damages. For most people, their car is the second most valuable thing they own, with their house being the most valuable, making the theft of a vehicle extremely financially crippling. For automotive enthusiasts mainly, it's easy to form an emotional bond with our cars, as was the case for one Australian man who found thousands had been stolen from him in parts and automobiles during a checkup on his storage facility.
CARS
Motorious

Thor Is An Insane 3,974-HP $13.2 Million Semi

This truck will definitely leave you staring for a long time. There are crazy builds, and then there are completely insane, out-of-this-world. Thor Truck is obviously of the latter of the two. Built by Mike Harrah over the course of seven years, this semi is packing 12 superchargers and 3,974-horsepower. Matching its extreme ways is the extreme price it fetched at auction, $13.2 million.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Charger Chase Ends Unexpectedly, C8 Drives Through Floods, And Seinfeld’s Porsche Case Is Settled

This week on the Motorious Podcast... A Charger driver makes a fatal mistake, a C8 driving through floods goes viral, Seinfeld’s fake Porsche case is finally settled, and Owen Wilson’s Tesla ends up on blocks. Ford pays out big over fatal car crash, and Ferdinand Porsche’s hoopty tank from WWII are all discussed. Plus, we read your comments and get into our inventory picks of the week. Check it out:
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

F-150 Lightning Owner Says Range Is Cut In Half While Towing

The Ford F-150 Lightning is perhaps the most exciting pickup to arrive in recent years. The electrification of an American icon has gone down a treat - it's proving so popular that the battery-powered pickup sold out ahead of its official launch. This demand is undoubtedly down to its surfeit of talents.
CARS
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS
Mental_Floss

What Are Those Spinning Things on Top of UPS Trucks?

For millions of people, the sight of a UPS truck brings as much excitement as an ice cream truck. Drivers in their basic brown attire are usually carrying something you need (or want) from Amazon or other mail-order services. But the trucks have some interesting quirks. For one, drivers don’t...
INDUSTRY
motor1.com

Supercharged Ford Mustang brings screaming American muscle to the Autobahn

This supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT is perfectly at home on the open roads of Germany. To test out this supercharged Mustang GT’s performance, AutoTopNL got behind the wheel of this yellow supercharged Ford Mustang GT and hit the Autobahn. In stock form, the Gen1 S550 Mustang GT’s 5.0-litre...
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy