Raleigh, NC

List of top grocery deals in the Triangle June 15-21

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Check out the list of top grocery deals at Triangle area grocery stores valid June 15-21! Below you will find a list of the top grocery sales this week organized by store...

www.wral.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Personal chef shares special Father’s Day meal

RALEIGH, N.C. – You can make the dad in your life drool with a delicious meal, made special for him this Father’s Day. Chef Meredith Antunez is the owner of Tastefully Served in Raleigh. Above, she walks through the process of cooking a pan-seared ribeye, creamed spinach and crispy smashed potatoes to celebrate dad on Sunday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Freshpet recalls dog food for potential Salmonella contamination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Freshpet is recalling one lot of dog food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The recall is for Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag) that has a sell by date of October 29, 2022, according to the FDA. There is a...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Turkey, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL News

Foodie news: Durham chef wins big, plus gelato and donut news (June 17, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — It all started on Mangum Street in Durham in 2012. A small little joint. Then a second location. First location closed due to development. And now, named Best Chef: Southeast in the 2022 James Beard Awards. A huge congratulations to Ricky Moore and his Saltbox Seafood Joint for the much deserved accolade. Could not have happened to a nicer, more deserving person in the industry. And the food…if you haven’t had it, you are missing out. Problem now is beating the crowds that will be there. Trust me, it is worth it. Check out Saltbox here. Congrats also to Cheetie Kumar of Garland and Shannon Healy of Alley Twenty Six for being finalists!
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC businessman selling his newly-purchased mansion for $5.9 million

Burlington, N.C. — A North Carolina businessman is selling his nearly 18,000 square-foot mansion for $5.9 million. Tax records show John Burton, resident of Burlington, bought the property in Burlington last December. The elegant mansion "transport[s] you to the French neoclassical era," according to its Triangle MLS listing featured...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Used car prices keep rising. What’s the best deal in central NC?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the production of new cars still lagging, people continue to turn to the used car market for options, but the demand for used cars continues to push prices up. People are paying record prices for used cars and in many cases, they are settling...
RALEIGH, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hope Mills, NC

The small town of Hope Mills in North Carolina’s Cumberland County is far from a humdrum destination. In truth, this small town just south of Fayetteville hosts several family-friendly public parks and recreational facilities. Early settlers of Hope Mills arrived during the early 1700s, establishing communities along Little Rockfish...
HOPE MILLS, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton FD Mourning The Loss Of Lucy The Fire Dog

CLAYTON – This morning, the Clayton Fire Department had to say goodbye to one of our own. Lucy the Fire Dog joined our family in 2007, when Chief Barbee and his wife, Donna, saw her in the Walmart parking lot while buying supplies for a Fire Department cookout. Originally...
cbs17

Raleigh fraternity donates fans for heat relief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The brothers of the Eta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity presented 100 fans on Friday to Wake County Human Services. The fans will support the county’s Cool for Wake program. Cool for Wake is a seasonal heat relief program that provides free fans for those affected by extreme summer temperatures.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

