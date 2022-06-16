ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firestone, CO

QuikTrip Opens in Firestone With Gas Under $3.50 Per Gallon

By Matt Sparx
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You do not have to wait any longer for QuikTrip in Colorado as the location in Firestone is now open as of Thursday, June 16. The opening of the famous gas station chain off Highway 119 and Interstate 25 has also prompted cheap gas. Considering that Colorado's average gas...

worldnationnews.com

