ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man arrested for stealing vehicle from Memphis airport, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bzm7R_0gD83IpR00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a revoked driver’s license was arrested for stealing a vehicle from the Memphis airport.

On Jun. 16, at approximately 2:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) got a call about a stolen silver Ford Explorer from the Memphis International Airport.

The stolen vehicle was later found in the 5100 block of Wayfarer Circle, police said.

MPD performed a traffic stop and went up to the driver, later identified as Christopher Blue.

Blue told police that he had a gun on him, and he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

After searching, police found a small baggie of marijuana.

The gun was later discovered to have been stolen from a recent burglary in the 1000 block of South Perkins Road on Jun. 7, according to an affidavit.

Blue is a convicted felon who spent time in the West Tennessee state prison, court documents showed.

Blue also had a revoked driver’s license, due to failure to pay fines.

Christopher Blue was arrested and charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Driving While License is Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500, and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Supervisor charged with kidnapping, assaulting employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A supervisor from a cleaning company is being accused of kidnapping and assaulting an employee last month. The employee said her supervisor, Elias Humberto Lazo Escobar, told her to get in his truck when she arrived for work. She said Escobar told the other workers that he was taking her to another […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Memphis Police#Tennessee State Prison#Mpd#Firearm#Theft Of Property#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biker killed in I-40 crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A biker was killed in an accident on I-40 Saturday evening. At approximately 5:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an accident at I-40 West and Chelsea Avenue involving a motorcycle and sedan. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

City Watch Alert issued for missing elderly man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing elderly man. Investigators said Paul Glover, 73, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the hospital with his son before walking away. Police said Glover is diagnosed...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mighty 990

VIDEO: More Bloodshed on Beale Street, Man Shot

There’s been yet another shooting on Beale Street in Democrat-controlled Memphis. Police say an unidentified man was gunned down at South Fourth Street and Beale Street. The victim is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. So far no arrests have been made. Here’s video from the crime scene: Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts!
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Disabled Memphis vet’s missing dog found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 critical in separate weekend shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been listed in critical condition after officers said they were shot over the weekend. The first shooting happened Friday night in Hickory Hill around 10:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Germanshire Lane. One man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital. Officers said they detained one person. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis cop spots suspected church burglar at Chipotle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis police say a suspected church burglar with a unique tattoo was captured after an officer assigned to the case spotted him at a Chipotle in midtown. Police said John Simmons, 20, was caught on camera after he kicked in the side door of the Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
109K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy