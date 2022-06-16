Man arrested for stealing vehicle from Memphis airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a revoked driver’s license was arrested for stealing a vehicle from the Memphis airport.

On Jun. 16, at approximately 2:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) got a call about a stolen silver Ford Explorer from the Memphis International Airport.

The stolen vehicle was later found in the 5100 block of Wayfarer Circle, police said.

MPD performed a traffic stop and went up to the driver, later identified as Christopher Blue.

Blue told police that he had a gun on him, and he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

After searching, police found a small baggie of marijuana.

The gun was later discovered to have been stolen from a recent burglary in the 1000 block of South Perkins Road on Jun. 7, according to an affidavit.

Blue is a convicted felon who spent time in the West Tennessee state prison, court documents showed.

Blue also had a revoked driver’s license, due to failure to pay fines.

Christopher Blue was arrested and charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Driving While License is Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500, and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell.

