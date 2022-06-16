ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Gladish Community and Cultural Center hosts annual yard sale

By Jessica Megis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gladish Annual Yard Sale opens June 18th...

Neill Public Library’s Summer Reading Program starts Technology Week

Neill Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Technology Week starts Monday, June 20 through the 25th. Stop by the Pullman Library and pick up one of the Grab and Go Activity Bags for youth of all ages. Other activities include live performances, storytime with Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Pullman...
PULLMAN, WA
Whitman County Republican’s Annual Meet The Candidates BBQ Monday

The Whitman County Republican’s are hosting their annual Meet the Candidates BBQ on Monday. The Republican candidates running in the August primary will be on hand. The event starts at 5:00 at Klemgard Park North of Pullman. BBQ beef and water will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring service ware and a side dish to share. Cost is 40 dollars per person. Children under 12 are free. Attendees are asked to RSVP here https://www.eventbrite.com/o/whitman-county-republican-central-committee-30006900184.
Idaho Fish & Game Officials Remind Recreational Shooters that Targeting Protected Nongame Birds and Ground Squirrels is Illegal

BOISE - Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that are commonly found in popular shooting areas.
IDAHO STATE
Governor Little signs disaster declaration for two Idaho counties

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding. Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.
IDAHO STATE
Genesee man with Patriot Front is an Idaho National Guard cadet

The 21-year-old Genesee man who was arrested with a white supremacist group in Coeur d’Alene over the weekend is a cadet in the Idaho National Guard. Winston Durham was one of 31 Patriot Front members arrested Saturday on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. He was released on a $300 bond the next day.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
New details emerge about Patriot Front arrests

COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Rivers flooding across the Inland Northwest

Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks. Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.
Pullman Residents Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Dead Animals Found In Their Apartment Formally Charged

The Pullman residents accused of animal cruelty when over a dozen dead animals were found in their apartment have been formally charged. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office charged 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 21-year-old Carson Hammer in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Weston has been charged with 13 counts, 8 for felony animal cruelty and 5 for misdemeanor animal cruelty. Hammer has been charged with a dozen animal cruelty counts, 8 felonies and 4 misdemeanors.
PULLMAN, WA

