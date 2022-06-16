Gladish Community and Cultural Center hosts annual yard sale

Neill Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Technology Week starts Monday, June 20 through the 25th. Stop by the Pullman Library and pick up one of the Grab and Go Activity Bags for youth of all ages. Other activities include live performances, storytime with Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Pullman...
The Whitman County Republican’s are hosting their annual Meet the Candidates BBQ on Monday. The Republican candidates running in the August primary will be on hand. The event starts at 5:00 at Klemgard Park North of Pullman. BBQ beef and water will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring service ware and a side dish to share. Cost is 40 dollars per person. Children under 12 are free. Attendees are asked to RSVP here https://www.eventbrite.com/o/whitman-county-republican-central-committee-30006900184.
On The Washington And Idaho Border Lies A Vista House With Amazing Views. I grew up in the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley and if you are unfamiliar with the area, there's a hidden gem that you can visit that offers unbelievable views. The Vista House Sits High Atop The Lewiston Hill Elevation...
BOISE - Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that are commonly found in popular shooting areas.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding. Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.
The 21-year-old Genesee man who was arrested with a white supremacist group in Coeur d’Alene over the weekend is a cadet in the Idaho National Guard. Winston Durham was one of 31 Patriot Front members arrested Saturday on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. He was released on a $300 bond the next day.
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a state disaster declaration for two Idaho counties affected by spring flooding. The governor signed the declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho counties on Friday. This is the first weather-related declaration the governor has signed in 2022. The excessive rainfall throughout...
Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks. Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.
CLARKSTON, Wash. — A single driver died in a car crash on State Route 129 mile post 10 in Clarkston, Washington, on Saturday. The vehicle in Asotin County was heading Southbound and was 26 miles south Asotin County limits when the driver left the roadway, striking a guard well.
The Pullman residents accused of animal cruelty when over a dozen dead animals were found in their apartment have been formally charged. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office charged 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 21-year-old Carson Hammer in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Weston has been charged with 13 counts, 8 for felony animal cruelty and 5 for misdemeanor animal cruelty. Hammer has been charged with a dozen animal cruelty counts, 8 felonies and 4 misdemeanors.
WORLEY, Idaho — A 7-year-old girl is in the hospital for injuries she suffered when she was hit by a car. A Subaru Forrester driven by an 81-year-old Fernwood woman struck the girl while she was in the crosswalk on US 95 near S 3rd St. The girl was...
LEWISTON - Have you seen me? The Lewiston Police Department is attempting to locate Dusty P. Funderburg, who has a warrant out for his arrest in Nez Perce County on one count of Rape. According to police, Funderburg was last known to be living in Lewiston. The warrant is also...
Comments / 1