This Georgia shelter dog adopted after 324 days could not be happier
Just look at the smile on this very good girl!
A Walker County rescue dog looked just about as happy as she could be when she was adopted after nearly a year in a Georgia shelter.
Tilly was at the Walker County Animal Shelter for 324 days before she finally found her “furever” home this week.
Shelter officials told Channel 2 Action News that Tilly was a stray, roaming around and eating garbage in the neighborhood before she was brought to the shelter.
“She’s been in just about every kennel we have at the shelter but today, she’s a free girl!” the shelter wrote on Facebook. " We hope and pray for a long and healthy life with her new family! She’s such a great companion and deserves the best!”
Photos the animal shelter shared on Facebook say it all: Both Tilly and her new owner are smiling ear-to-ear.
“We love you Tilly and we will miss seeing your face every day but we’ve been pulling for you all along!” the shelter wrote on Facebook.
