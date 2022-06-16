This Georgia shelter dog adopted after 324 days could not be happier

Tilly finds her forever home (Walker County Animal Shelter)

Just look at the smile on this very good girl!

A Walker County rescue dog looked just about as happy as she could be when she was adopted after nearly a year in a Georgia shelter.

Tilly was at the Walker County Animal Shelter for 324 days before she finally found her “furever” home this week.

Shelter officials told Channel 2 Action News that Tilly was a stray, roaming around and eating garbage in the neighborhood before she was brought to the shelter.

Tilly and her new owner (Walker County Animal Shelter)

“She’s been in just about every kennel we have at the shelter but today, she’s a free girl!” the shelter wrote on Facebook. " We hope and pray for a long and healthy life with her new family! She’s such a great companion and deserves the best!”

Photos the animal shelter shared on Facebook say it all: Both Tilly and her new owner are smiling ear-to-ear.

“We love you Tilly and we will miss seeing your face every day but we’ve been pulling for you all along!” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

