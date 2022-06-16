Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Espanola Valley; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, South Central Highlands and South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening and overnight, some with locally heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO