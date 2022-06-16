12 best luxury and designer women’s clothing brands to shop on Amazon

Fashion knows no bounds — especially on the internet.

When upgrading your wardrobe with designer finds, you may not need to look so far, as Amazon carries some of the world’s top luxury brands available at your fingertips.

Even though it is easier than scouring department stores and boutiques, we know Amazon can be as vast as the jungle it’s named for, so we wanted to make this designer dig-in as streamlined as possible. That’s why we sorted out our list by designer, linking out to the landing page for each.

Read on for the best of the best in luxury women’s fashion, with labels like La Perla, Oscar de la Renta, Missoni and more listed below. Be sure to check back or, better yet, bookmark this page, as you never know what designers we will find and add to our roundup of Amazon’s offerings in the future.

Start building your luxury collection from the base with designer lingerie from La Perla. The brand also sells sleepwear and now swimwear for summer , so make sure to browse the entire Amazon page ASAP.

Hit the runway this summer with pieces from Oscar de la Renta, now shoppable on Amazon from the comfort of your couch. The brand has new stunning styles in its Pre-Fall 2022 collection and even a dedicated sale section to shop.

There is no need to fly to Italy to get the latest designs from Missoni. The brand is now on Amazon, with options for both him and her, should you want to pick up a gift for the luxury lover in your life.

You’ll be crying tears of joy when you see the stunning dresses and designs from Elie Saab on Amazon. The brand specializes in gowns and show-stopping dresses, but be sure also to check out tops, outerwear, shoes and more on the Amazon storefront page.

Bring the style and colors of Brazil closer to home with Adriana Degreas. The designer is now available on Amazon, with plenty of swim and resort wear to get you ready for the beaches of Rio or the coast of NYC; up to you.

Altuzarra is a one-stop designer shop. The brand carries everything from tops and bottoms to dresses and evening wear, plus an array of handbags and accessories to complete your look.

Step out in style with designer shoes from Aquazurra. No matter your shoe preferences, there is something to shop on Amazon, with pumps and heels for great heights, comfortable sandals and flats for a laid-back night, sneakers, boots and even affordable fine jewelry , too.

This one is for him, her and all. Christopher Kane has beautiful dresses, skirts, blouses and more, but you should also be sure to check out his new “unisex” collection , with incredible graphic T-shirts , shorts and long-sleeved tops for anyone who wants to make a statement.

Need a dress for any event this summer or fall? If yes, Jonathan Cohen is the place to shop on Amazon. Make sure to browse the whole page, but also take note of his new Amazon exclusive collection that includes all shapes and sizes, from an XS to a 5XL, for inclusive and sexy styles all summer long.

We hear the wedding bells now, as we are in love with this stunning collection from Rodarte. The gowns and dresses are perfect for wedding guests , bridesmaids or anyone who wants to feel flowing and fabulous. They also have tees, jackets and more for casual days and events.

This is the perfect moment to hit the beach after stocking up on swim and summer essentials. The brand, Perfect Moment, carries women’s styles and some for men and children for a luxury family vacation soaking up the sun in style.

Spring has sprung, and summer is here to spread cheer with matching styles from Mira Mikati. The designer has bright and cheerful designs for her, with skirts, dresses, tops and more, plus some extra accessories to tie any look together.

