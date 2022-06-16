ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I drank 30 cans of Pepsi a day for 20 years — at a whopping $8.6K annually

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man’s Pepsi addiction has finally fizzled out after 20 years.

Andy Currie, 41, used to down 30 cans of soda a day and spent over $8,600 a year — roughly $25 daily — drinking it.

However, with the help of a hypnotist, Currie says he’s finally cured.

The grocery store worker from Bangor, Wales has guzzled an estimated 219,000 cans of Pepsi — the equivalent of seven million sugar cubes — since he first started sipping it in his early 20s.

“I’ve always loved the taste of a cold Pepsi. Nothing could beat it and I just got hooked,” he told South West News Service.

Due to working night shifts for most of his supermarket career, Currie “always liked the sugar rush to keep me going.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zzpg9_0gD7ze5d00
Andrew Currie, 41, used hypnosis to cure his 20-year Pepsi addiction.
Matthew Lofthouse / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21087z_0gD7ze5d00
“I’ve always loved the taste of a cold Pepsi. Nothing could beat it and I just got hooked,” Currie said.
Matthew Lofthouse / SWNS

The expensive habit cost him a fortune annually; however, he “just needed to have it, as soon as I woke up… to carry on through the day.”

Currie recalled going to weddings and other events where other guests would sip on champagne, but he would crack open a can of “fizzy pop.”

But a recent trip to the doctor revealed that he was pre-diabetic, after gaining 266 pounds since early adulthood, and also at risk for heart disease and potential pancreatic cancer.

Despite undergoing a rigid diet and exercise regimen, helping him lose 28 pounds, his Pepsi addiction remained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xs7LD_0gD7ze5d00
Currie, a grocery store worker, and his wife, Sarah, who volunteers at a garden center.
Andrew Currie / SWNS

That’s when Currie and his wife, Sarah, 39, contacted hypnotist David Kilmurry.

The London-based therapist determined that Currie had avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder — eating patterns that limit a variety of preferred foods and can cause poor growth and bad nutrition.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ajoq_0gD7ze5d00 Boy who has eaten nothing but sausages his whole life has been cured

Kilmurry hypnotized Curie for 40 minutes over a video conference online — recovered from his soda craving after just one session.

Currie drank water for the first time in 20 years after the hypnotherapy session, seemingly cured of his affliction.

Over the following month, Currie dropped another 14 pounds. “I haven’t touched them in a month and don’t plan to. I prefer water now. My wife Sarah says my skin looks better and I’ve got so much more energy,” Curie claimed.

“I don’t know what he said but afterwards I just didn’t want to drink it anymore,” he said.

Kilmurry told Southwest News Service he was “horrified” that Curie drank so much soda.

“This kind of addiction is very dangerous and puts huge pressure on your vital organs,” the doctor said. “It became a poison and a crutch to him. Since working with him I am delighted to see him drinking water and healthy drinks.”

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands.

 https://nypost.com/

