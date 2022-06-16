ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion dead at 21 after car wreck

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08m7jV_0gD7ylIv00

Darwyn Encarnacion, a former minor league prospect in the Mets’ system, has died in a car wreck at 21 years old, according to multiple reports.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Encarnacion was driving an SUV in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and reportedly drove the vehicle off a bridge. While he did not die from the initial impact, he later succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital.

Local outlet El Nuevo Diario showed a gruesome video of what the car looked like post-wreck, which Gomez shared in a follow-up tweet.

“He was a great human being, very disciplined, respectful and polite. He played with us for just one year, in 2019. He was even using his scholarship that the team gave him when he signed and was currently studying at university,” an executive for the Mets’ team in the Dominican Republic told Gomez .

Warning: Graphic

Conductor resulta herido tras accidentarse la yipeta marca Honda, modelo CRV, que conducía por la autopista Duarte, a su paso por el puente de Arenoso, en La Vega. #ElNuevoDiarioRD #AccidenteVial pic.twitter.com/tcN9dKo5aX

— El Nuevo Diario (@elnuevodiariord) June 15, 2022

Former Mets minor league player Darwyn Encarnacion Batista died in a traffic accident, after hitting the SUV he was driving with a bridge and falling into the void, in La Vega, DR.

Encarnación, who played in 2019 in the Dominican Summer League, was 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/ZvDolia6TA

— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 16, 2022

Encarnacion appeared in 35 games for their team in the Dominican Summer League in 2019, hitting .248 with a .651 OPS in 129 plate appearances. He was released the following year.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Minor League#Accident#Por La
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy