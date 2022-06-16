Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion dead at 21 after car wreck

Darwyn Encarnacion, a former minor league prospect in the Mets’ system, has died in a car wreck at 21 years old, according to multiple reports.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Encarnacion was driving an SUV in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and reportedly drove the vehicle off a bridge. While he did not die from the initial impact, he later succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital.

Local outlet El Nuevo Diario showed a gruesome video of what the car looked like post-wreck, which Gomez shared in a follow-up tweet.

“He was a great human being, very disciplined, respectful and polite. He played with us for just one year, in 2019. He was even using his scholarship that the team gave him when he signed and was currently studying at university,” an executive for the Mets’ team in the Dominican Republic told Gomez .

Warning: Graphic

Conductor resulta herido tras accidentarse la yipeta marca Honda, modelo CRV, que conducía por la autopista Duarte, a su paso por el puente de Arenoso, en La Vega. #ElNuevoDiarioRD #AccidenteVial pic.twitter.com/tcN9dKo5aX — El Nuevo Diario (@elnuevodiariord) June 15, 2022

Former Mets minor league player Darwyn Encarnacion Batista died in a traffic accident, after hitting the SUV he was driving with a bridge and falling into the void, in La Vega, DR.



Encarnación, who played in 2019 in the Dominican Summer League, was 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/ZvDolia6TA — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 16, 2022

Encarnacion appeared in 35 games for their team in the Dominican Summer League in 2019, hitting .248 with a .651 OPS in 129 plate appearances. He was released the following year.