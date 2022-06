ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) – It’s going to be a different and difficult Father’s Day for the Kentucky Baptist family of the late Robert Clark. His widow and four children will continue to go through the grieving process since his death last August after a brief illness that left them heartbroken. Clark was a vivacious person, a friend to all he came across, and a man who put God above all else. His family are members of First Baptist Church in Russell.

