ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Producer of ‘The Simpsons’ lists longtime condo in California for $1.4M. Take a look

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bSL4_0gD7yaaw00

The chic condo in one of Hollywood’s most iconic buildings has hit the California real estate marketfor the first time in over two decades.

It’s listed for $1.475 million.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment, in the celebrity-loved Granville Towers, was the home of Emmy-award winning writer-producer Tim Long, who worked on numerous hit programs, including “The David Letterman Show” and “The Simpsons.”

“Filled with character and natural light, this chic residence embodies the essence of Old Hollywood. High ceilings, moldings and large passageways throughout.,” the listing on Compass describes.

Other highlights include:

  • Huge living room

  • Views of Sunset Strip

  • Den with built-in bookshelves

  • In-unit washer and dryer

According to Dirt, the building was home to a plethora of high-profile celebrities, most famously Marilyn Monroe, who lived in the penthouse in the 1950s. Other celebrities include Rock Hudson, David Bowie and “Twilight” star Ashley Greene.

Long also had a Colonial-style home in Los Feliz that he sold for $4.3 million in 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The listing is held by Michael Maguire of Compass.

Massive $60M estate – ‘The Lodge in Hunters Creek’ — is the priciest for sale in Texas

Enchanting $18.9 million castle set to hit the auction block in Dallas. Check it out

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA

$7M lotto ticket purchased in Los Angeles

There might be a new millionaire in our midst as a multi-million dollar lottery ticket was purchased in the Los Angeles area. The California Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased for $2 at a store on La Brea Avenue hit five of six lotto numbers. The ticket is now worth more than $7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
Local
California Real Estate
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
David Bowie
Person
Ashley Greene
Person
Rock Hudson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Sunset Strip#Dallas#Housing List#Colonial#The Los Angeles Times
calmatters.org

Will California ban involuntary servitude?

Note: The newsletter will pause until Tuesday for the Juneteenth holiday. Thursday was a day of emotion and controversy at the California State Capitol — illuminating some of the issues likely to gain even more political intensity with just a month and a half left in the legislative session and the November general election looming on the horizon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KTLA.com

$4,000 per square foot? The California ZIP codes with shockingly expensive homes

In most parts of the country, you can rent a one-bedroom apartment for $1,500. In some pockets of California, that won’t even pay for one square foot of a home. The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But the median price is higher than that in 925 California ZIP codes according to Redfin data shared with Nexstar. In 18 ZIP codes, the price per square foot even topped $1,500.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

11K+
Followers
766
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy