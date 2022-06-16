Producer of ‘The Simpsons’ lists longtime condo in California for $1.4M. Take a look

The chic condo in one of Hollywood’s most iconic buildings has hit the California real estate marketfor the first time in over two decades.

It’s listed for $1.475 million.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment, in the celebrity-loved Granville Towers, was the home of Emmy-award winning writer-producer Tim Long, who worked on numerous hit programs, including “The David Letterman Show” and “The Simpsons.”

“Filled with character and natural light, this chic residence embodies the essence of Old Hollywood. High ceilings, moldings and large passageways throughout.,” the listing on Compass describes.

Other highlights include:

Huge living room

Views of Sunset Strip

Den with built-in bookshelves

In-unit washer and dryer

According to Dirt, the building was home to a plethora of high-profile celebrities, most famously Marilyn Monroe, who lived in the penthouse in the 1950s. Other celebrities include Rock Hudson, David Bowie and “Twilight” star Ashley Greene.

Long also had a Colonial-style home in Los Feliz that he sold for $4.3 million in 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The listing is held by Michael Maguire of Compass.

