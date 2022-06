Almost everything on the table this month is some sort of salad: steamed grains tossed with ripe fruit and herbs; roast peppers with a salty dressing of olives and anchovy; slices of ripe melon and sweet shellfish; or a recipe to use the last of the year’s asparagus. As the summer proceeds there might be a potato salad too, tossed while still warm and steaming with olive oil, lemon and chopped fennel fronds or dill, smoked mackerel and jagged pieces of peeled cucumber.

RECIPES ・ 37 MINUTES AGO