Dublin, OH

Dublin to hold public art talk

By GARY BUDZAK
Delaware Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Dublin and the nonprofit Dublin Arts Council (DAC) will hold a community forum on public art from 10-11:30 a.m. June 25 at City Council Chambers, 5555 Perimeter Drive. “The primary objective of the forum is to listen and review the process for adding to Dublin’s large-scale...

www.delgazette.com

NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Columbus Pride March and Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival returned for its first in-person celebration in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  You can watch a FULL replay of the parade in the video player above. After Friday’s celebrations at Goodale Park, the festivities continued Saturday with Stonewall’s Pride March at Broad and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Powell Festival lineup announced

After a two-year hiatus, the city of Powell’s ever-popular Powell Festival is set to return to Village Green Park next week with the 25th anniversary of the annual celebration. Beginning on Friday, June 24, the Powell Festival will feature a bevy of family-friendly, free entertainment options that will include...
POWELL, OH
iheart.com

Lots to see and do locally!

We’re closing in on the Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend and there’ll be plenty of events going on for folks to take part in. Juneteenth, which celebrates the official emancipation of black slaves in 1865, takes place on Sunday. Chillicothe’s Pump House Center for the Arts, along with help from the Ross County NAACP, have been hosting a month-long Juneteenth commemoration with multiple activities and an art exhibit celebrating artists of color. That’ll be on display at the Pump House until June 26th.Father’s Day takes place on Sunday as well, and there’ll be several local events that you can take dad to starting tonight.There’s a Boogie on the Blacktop this evening at the Elks Lodge on Second Street. That’ll run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. That’ll offer food and drink and music. It’ll be $5.00 to get and free to veterans with an ID.The Outdoor Drama Tecumseh is also now underway for its 50th season with evening performances at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is also allowing folks to fish in public waters this weekend without need of a fishing license. On Saturday, there’s a Monster Truck Show taking place at the Ross County Fairgrounds.If you don’t mind taking a trip to Waynseville on Saturday, you’ll find the Celtic Fest going on there. On Saturday night, Kenworth holds its first ever Truck Parade in downtown Chillicothe. That’ll begin at 8:00 p.m. Saturday and will feature a procession of over 50 trucks, mostly built at the Kenworth Plant in Chillicothe.It’ll be nice and sunny throughout the weekend with temperatures far more comfortable than of late. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Transit board seeking new executive director

The Delaware County Transit Board of Directors announced Thursday that Harry Kamdar, executive director of the public transportation agency, will be departing from the position on July 29. In a press release, the board stated that in his resignation letter, which was dated June 10, Kamdar cited “personal reasons” for...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Government
WSYX ABC6

Anti-violence groups in the Hilltop demand city support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hilltop Youth Social Justice Collaborative held a press conference Friday morning regarding homicides and violence in the Hilltop. Community group members from the Hilltop said they have had enough. The director of the Highland Youth Garden said she applied for a grant a year...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Juneteenth on the Ave” happening in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Coming Home” festival used to take over blocks of Mount Vernon Avenue. It was a reunion of sorts on Columbus’ east side. This Saturday, another festival will take place on the same grounds. “Juneteenth on the Ave” is an effort from six local organizations that will celebrate a sense of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Council Hears Criticism of Banning Homeless Camps

The Special Session called for Chillicothe Council Thursday afternoon didn't quite work out, but it did give air to some who help the homeless. Not enough council members showed at 4pm up to pass legislation that council president pro tem Julie Preston wanted, but they will be ready for passage in the next regular session.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

10 Fun and Unusual Things to Do in Columbus

Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend? Columbus is a city filled with tons of things to see and do. From enjoying the outdoors along the beautiful riverfront to interesting museums filled with history, here is a list of exciting places to check out in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Apartments proposed off Troy Road

A 270-unit apartment complex is being proposed in northwest Delaware, and Delaware City Council held the first readings for a rezoning amendment and preliminary development plan during Monday’s meeting. Located west of Troy Road and north of the Westfield Hills subdivision, the approximately 47.26-acre site is owned by Wilcox...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus providing 7 trash drop-off sites Saturday from 7:00-1:00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hosting seven trash collection drop-off sites on Saturday, June 18, for residents to dispose of spoiled food resulting from lengthy power outages this week. The one-time drop-off service will help to alleviate full capacity in residents’ refuse containers and prevent overflow trash from attracting rodents. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Everstream Increasing Investment In Columbus Market, Delaware County

Everstream, the business-only fiber network, has announced it is on pace to quadruple its planned investment across its Columbus footprint since first entering the market in August 2019. This newly constructed, all-fiber network is benefiting enterprises, manufacturers, and heath care providers across the metro Columbus area, providing access to reliable high-capacity fiber services.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

BV appoints new board member

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education on Wednesday welcomed a new member, hired new administrators, and approved board policies. At the start of the meeting, board President Amy Dutt announced the recent passing of former board member Jeffrey White. “We’ve lost our previous board member Jeffrey White,” Dutt said. “His...
DELAWARE, OH
1808Delaware

Chick’nCone Coming To Polaris Parkway

A new type of chicken restaurant has come to Ohio, and has chosen Delaware County as its next port of call. Chick’nCone offers chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken cones, and “c’jun fries.” Cones are made using friend chicken pieces coated with your choice of sauce and served inside a waffle cone. For a visual treat, check out their online menu page.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

AEP: Some without power until Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3y0rpZQ. 3 men, including two teens, shot in the Short North. Columbus “Crime of the Week”: Fatal shooting in January …. 3 hospitalized after downtown Columbus shooting. Overnight Weather Forecast 6-18-2022. Columbus communities gather to celebrate Juneteenth. Columbus Pride March...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

New Immersive Experience Comes To Polaris

A corner of Delaware County is going to be a bit more colorful this summer. Many central Ohioans caught the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit which has run for over six months at Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus. The next edition of immersive experiences is opening this weekend in the same...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

