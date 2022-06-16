ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man found dead in a California national park after running out of gas in extreme heat

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A man was found dead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday after running out of gas in the extreme heat.

The National Park Service Death Valley said in a news release that park visitors on Tuesday found David Kelleher’s body. Officials at the park said Kelleher, 67, appeared to be walking after running out of gas.

The Associated Press said Kelleher was not reported missing but a park ranger spotted the car on June 8 and June 11 in the parking lot. The NPS said temperatures during that time were up to 123 degrees.

The NPS said there was a note left in his car that said “out of gas,” and had mentioned to a park ranger on May 30 that he was low on gas when they cited him for off-road driving. He was also parked at one of the most popular viewpoints at the Death Valley National Park.

Park rangers, according to the NPS, recommend that in the extreme heat they have been experiencing that if your car is broken down, it is better to stay with your car than try to walk for help.

The AP said Kelleher’s death is the second reported death a the national park this month.

