Queen Elizabeth II’s Health Ups and Downs Through the Years: Broken Wrists, COVID-19 and More

Carrying on. After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is still trying to stay active, despite dealing with some "frustrating" mobility issues.

In June 2022, the monarch missed several of her Platinum Jubilee festivities , including the Service of Thanksgiving and the "Party At the Palace" concert, due to health concerns. “The queen was disappointed that she couldn’t attend all the events,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that Elizabeth was "still as sharp as a whip" but dealing with “episodic mobility” problems .

Though the queen found her physical ailment to be "incredibly frustrating," she enjoyed the celebrations to the best of her ability. " The Jubilee exceeded the queen’s expectations and more ," the source said. "In real life, she’s modest and understated so was blown away by the nation uniting together to share their love, appreciation and support."

The sovereign's absence from key Jubilee events came just three months after she tested positive for COVID-19 . In February 2022, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the royal matriarch contracted the illness and was “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms” but would still be taking on“ light duties at Windsor”while she recovered. "She will continue to receive medical attention and follow guidelines, the statement continued.

During a call with the staff of the Royal Hospital in London in April 2022, the queen shared a bit about her experience dealing with the coronavirus . "It does leave one feeling very tired and exhausted doesn't it, this horrible pandemic," she said at the time.

Prince Charles opened up about his mother's health in November 2021. Elizabeth was briefly hospitalized and later forced to cancel her appearance at the annual Remembrance Day celebration. "She’s alright, thank you very much," the Prince of Wales told Sky News at the time. “Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be . ... It’s bad enough at 73."

Despite having to skip a number of planned engagements and obligations in recent years, Her Royal Highness remains determined to work hard — much to the concern of some members of her inner circle. "The Queen has been advised by her loved ones and trusted advisors to go a lot easier on herself, even if it means missing more functions than she would like,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2022. “ Her attendance at these events is being handled on a case-by-case basis , so if she isn’t 100 percent on any given day that she’s due to be somewhere in person then she turns the duties over to someone else, be that Prince Charles or another serving senior royal who’s available to handle matters in her stead.”

The insider added: "[She] is still adjusting to her routine and charging up her batteries even now. ... By not [overexerting] herself it’s giving her more energy to participate is as many ... events as possible."

