Adobe: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $2.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.30 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to be $3.33. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.43 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.5 billion.

Adobe expects full-year earnings to be $13.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $17.65 billion.

Adobe shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $364.16, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.

