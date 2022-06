One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.In both style and substance, John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro strike dramatically different profiles.Yet their fate — and that of the Democratic Party — is intertwined in a pair of Pennsylvania elections that will be among the most closely watched in the U.S. Fetterman offers Democrats...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO