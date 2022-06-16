Activities Abound at 50th Spud Fest

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 13, 2022. June 6th: Sara Ann Bassett, 31 of Blaine was arrested in Ramsey Co. - Wright Co. warrant - theft of motor vehicle; Devin Michael Dougherty, 33 of Annandale was arrested in South Haven - Wright Co. warrant - 2nd degree DWI test refusal; Robert Earl Franklin, 59 of Elk River was arrested in Sherburne Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault; Colin Skelly Kurtzwell, 33 of Corcoran was arrested in Delano - charge of 2nd degree DWI; Darriuna Shanice Patterson, 21 of Shakopee was arrested in Scott Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Richard John Riley, 34 of Forest Lake was arrested in Albertville - charge of mail theft; Jerrid Anderson Roushar, 32 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Persephone Rhiannon Snow, 30 of Moorhead was arrested in Clay Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree burglary.
