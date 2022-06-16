ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

Activities Abound at 50th Spud Fest

By Bill Morgan, Staff Writer
patriotnewsmn.com
 4 days ago

Heads up people! Big Lake’s annual Spud Fest event is celebrating their 50th year next weekend and all are encouraged to attend to commemorate the historic occasion!. Starting Thursday, June 23, the Big Lake Ambassadors will conduct rehearsals under the main tent on school grounds. Spud Fest Family Night will be...

patriotnewsmn.com

ccxmedia.org

What is Juneteenth?

Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

A Little Falls Resident Hospitalized Via Life Link After ATV Crash

28-year-old Jennifer Hauer of Randall, MN sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III after riding passenger in a side-by-side accident. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Lora Murray of Little Falls, MN was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side, north on...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 13, 2022. June 6th: Sara Ann Bassett, 31 of Blaine was arrested in Ramsey Co. - Wright Co. warrant - theft of motor vehicle; Devin Michael Dougherty, 33 of Annandale was arrested in South Haven - Wright Co. warrant - 2nd degree DWI test refusal; Robert Earl Franklin, 59 of Elk River was arrested in Sherburne Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault; Colin Skelly Kurtzwell, 33 of Corcoran was arrested in Delano - charge of 2nd degree DWI; Darriuna Shanice Patterson, 21 of Shakopee was arrested in Scott Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Richard John Riley, 34 of Forest Lake was arrested in Albertville - charge of mail theft; Jerrid Anderson Roushar, 32 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Persephone Rhiannon Snow, 30 of Moorhead was arrested in Clay Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree burglary.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father dies during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

Extreme heat causes I-35 in Chisago County to buckle

RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chisago County deputies are warning drivers about a section of I-35 that has buckled due to the extreme heat on Sunday. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday evening that a portion of the highway in the northbound lanes just past the Rush City, Minnesota exit had buckled.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Litchfield man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses near high school

A Litchfield man, Cody Duane Mayer, age 29, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses from a Redwood Falls traffic stop. According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2021, a Redwood Falls police officer stopped a vehicle on Cook Street, near Redwood Valley High School. The officer had noted the vehicle had a cracked windshield within the driver’s view, and burnt out brake light.
LITCHFIELD, MN

