Activities Abound at 50th Spud Fest

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. It comes during Juneteenth celebrations and plenty of other weekend events in the Twin Cities.The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning.From music and dancing to more than 200 artists and vendors, thousands packed the Minneapolis riverfront on Saturday for the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. To prepare for Sunday's extreme heat, they ordered more water, have EMT's on hand, and are encouraging people to be...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO