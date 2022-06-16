Evansville man sentenced in 2020 murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty but mentally ill in connection with the 2020 death of Burk Jones.

Police found Jones’s body in the 300 block of North Main in August of 2020. An autopsy determined he was beaten to death.

Police say surveillance video led them to suspect Steven Nail in the case, and that Nail eventually confessed to the crime.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).