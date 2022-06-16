ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gridlock from Sumner Tunnel weekend closure sparks concern

Cover picture for the articleThe restoration of the Sumner Tunnel has kicked off with a tidal wave of frustration from East Boston residents. Some fear the gridlock they experienced during the first weekend of the tunnel's closure will continue throughout the two-year project. Others worry that emergency personnel and first responders may not be able...

wgbh.org

MBTA to cut weekday service on Red, Orange and Blue Lines

In a dramatic move, the MBTA plans to slash train trip frequency across most of its main subway system for the summer, downscaling service in response to a staffing shortage that federal overseers this week said poses a safety risk for riders and workers. MBTA officials announced Friday that a...
ORANGE, MA
Boston Globe

City Councilors want to crack down on Boston’s ‘problem properties.’ Here’s what’s in store.

The real estate market in Boston has been red-hot, with homes getting scooped up within days of listing, often going for well over the asking price. Apartments are similarly hard to come by — particularly affordable ones. According to the city, 65% of Boston residents are renters, and more than half spend upward of 30% of their income on their housing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA reducing Red, Orange, Blue Line service starting Monday

BOSTON - The MBTA says it will start running fewer trains on the Red, Orange and Blue lines, starting Monday.Riders will have to wait about an extra five minutes for a train as the lines will now "mirror typical Saturday schedules for the subway" on weekdays through the summer, the T said in an announcement Friday afternoon. There are no changes to any service on the Green Line.The MBTA says its doing this because it doesn't have enough dispatchers, a problem that federal inspectors flagged earlier this week."With a limited number of dispatchers, these new timetables allow the MBTA to schedule dispatchers in compliance with Federal Transit Administration directives, and continue delivering service in a safe and reliable manner," the T said in a statement.The agency said it will increase service if conditions change or it's able to add staff "The MBTA is exploring multiple options to add capacity at the Control Center, including an aggressive recruitment campaign, offering bonuses, and potentially hiring back former dispatchers," the T said.There will be one exception to the revised summer schedule. There will be regular weekday service for the 4th of July in the afternoon and evening.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Residents, businesses take Cambridge to court over bike lanes

Since 2019, a municipal ordinance in Cambridge has required that local street reconstruction projects include the addition of separated bike lanes. A plan for 25 miles of protected cyclist lanes to be built over five to seven years was adopted the next year. But some residents and business owners want to keep further construction from moving forward.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nerej.com

Project of the Month: Callahan Construction Managers completes Anden - a new residential development located at Weymouth Landing

Weymouth, MA According to Callahan Construction Managers, a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., its Anden project in Weymouth Landing is officially complete and has welcomed its first residents. As of April 1st, residents have begun enjoying the 87-unit development on the Weymouth-Braintree line. The 106,000 s/f building developed by WEYLEX LLC and designed by Cube3 includes a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units across five floors. Each unit has open floor plans, featuring spacious kitchens with luxury appliances. Residents have access to surface level parking with additional spaces underneath the podium. Four electric vehicle charging stations are available to residents as well. Callahan led construction on Anden, which broke ground in October 2020 and is one of the latest project completions within the Boston/New York portfolio.
WEYMOUTH, MA
homenewshere.com

Antique fire truck convention comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Starting on June 22, 2022, the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) and the International Fire Buffs Association (IFBA) will host a four-day National IFBA-SPAAMFAA Summer Convention that will take place in Woburn and Wilmington. The International Fire Buffs Association promotes friendly, social relations among those interested...
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Second-annual Juneteenth celebration held in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood

BOSTON — The second-annual, community-wide Juneteenth celebration in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood was held on Saturday, one day before the official federal holiday. Music and dancing filled Martini Memorial Shell Park for "Juneteenth Joy: Focus on Freedom." Booths were also set up in the park to help educate people about the Juneteenth holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

LGBTQ-friendly housing project breaks ground in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston development that’s billed as New England’s first LGBTQ-friendly senior affordable housing project broke ground Friday. The Pryde will convert the former William Barton Rogers Middle School in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood into 74 units of mixed-income housing for seniors. The project...
BOSTON, MA
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Here's How to Get to the US Open

Several MBTA stations are providing shuttles to accommodate spectators headed to and from Brookline Country Club for the U.S. Open. Shuttle service is available to Orange Line passengers at the Forest Hill stop. The three Green Line stops with shuttle service include Boston College on the B branch, Cleveland Circle...
BROOKLINE, MA
firefighternation.com

Remembering Nine Firefighters Lost in the Boston (MA) Vendome Fire 50 Years Later

It happened suddenly, five stories of a 40-square-foot section of a building, gone. There at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Dartmouth, with Yaz and the Red Sox playing a doubleheader against Chicago just down the street, while the evening commuters cut paths through the neighborhood toward Storrow or the Pike or some tortured zig-zag to get onto the expressway south, as after work beers were being pulled a block over on Newbury. Just before 5:30 p.m. on June 17 — Bunker Hill Day — 1972, it came down.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Inaugural Juneteenth parade planned for Boston on Sunday

BOSTON — A number of Juneteenth events are planned for the weekend across the Greater Boston area. Hyde Park's second annual community wide Juneteenth Celebration is planned for Saturday from 10:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will feature a 65-minute ceremonial celebration beginning with a Color Guard by...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu’s inauguration to be summer block party

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu continues to break with tradition. Her inauguration, rescheduled due to COVID, will be a summer block party that is free and open to all, a first for mayoral inaugurations. The celebration will be held on Thursday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Boston City Hall Plaza.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

