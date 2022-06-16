ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bidwell Riverside Center seeing increase in food pantry demand

By Calyn Thompson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – The current economy is prompting more Iowans to ask for help with basic needs.

Bidwell Riverside’s Food and Clothing Pantry is seeing an uptick in demand.

Director of Development and Public Relations Tamsin Webb said in May 2021 they served about 2,400 people. This past May, they helped more than 4,000 people.

Staff says it’s due to the decrease in SNAP benefits in April, as well as other financial challenges.

Local food pantries are expecting longer lines and potential food shortages as more families reach out for help.

“With food prices, you think you have a lot of money but in reality it goes just like that,” Elizabeth Frazier, of Des Moines, said. “So you gotta really penny pinch or spend wisely.”

Bidwell Riverside Center helps any Iowan in need. They are always looking for donations and volunteers. To donate, click here .

