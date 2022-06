The first leg of Nothing More's tour is winding down, with a stop in the band's hometown of San Antonio on Saturday night. It certainly has been an eventful tour for the band and singer Jonny Hawkins, who had Atreyu's Brandon Saller save one show because of illness, and a teachable moment on the same night, courtesy of Jonathan Davis of Korn. And not only did "Nothing More" find out that country legend Carrie Underwood is a fan of the band, is there a future collaboration between the two camps? Thanks to Jonny for stopping by to chat with Maximum Sports/Fox San Antonio, just days before the band's event at the new Tech Port Center and Arena! (Photos Courtesy: Nothing More Music/Videos, Music Courtesy: Better Noise Music, Carrie Underwood/Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO