Father’s Day facts and gift ideas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Father’s Day is Sunday and an opportunity to show appreciation to your father, step-dad, uncles, brothers, and other important men who have been role models in your life.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the observance is attributed to a woman named Sonora Louise Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington over a century ago. In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson issued a proclamation making the third Sunday in June a day to honor fathers. President Richard Nixon signed a law making it a permanent national holiday in 1972.

The Census Bureau has provided some facts about fathers: ( *2014 is the most recent year for which these data are available.)

72 million* : The estimated number of fathers across the nation.

: The estimated number of fathers across the nation. 29 million* : The number of fathers who were grandfathers.

: The number of fathers who were grandfathers. 24 million : The number of married fathers that lived with their opposite-sex spouse and their children younger than age 18 in 2021.

: The number of married fathers that lived with their opposite-sex spouse and their children younger than age 18 in 2021. 2 million: The number of single fathers (without a spouse or partner present) in 2021, living with their children under age 18.

The number of single fathers (without a spouse or partner present) in 2021, living with their children under age 18. 204,000: The estimated number of stay-at-home dads in 2021.

The estimated number of stay-at-home dads in 2021. 70%: The approximate percent of men who took leave within 12 weeks after the birth of their first child between 2016-2020, up from 20 percent between 1981-1985.

Looking for gift ideas for dad?

For the man who’s into sports activities go to a sporting goods store for sports specific items, or book an experience such as a sports training clinic, or an adventure like zip-lining or white water rafting. Does he like working out? Pay for a gym membership. For the golfer, buy a round of golf at his favorite course.

If the man in your life is a do-it-yourselfer, spring for a gift card to a hardware store or home center, or book a class on carpentry, landscaping or other home improvement skill.

A hard working dad deserves a break from chores. There are many businesses that provide landscaping, automotive, pool care and other services.

While many moms get gifted a spa day for Mother’s Day, even dads appreciate some self care. There are spas and barbershops that cater to men with massage, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and beard trimming services.

Is he a sharp dressed man? Many department stores sell suits with free fittings from a tailor, or offer stylist/shopper services to help him pick out the best clothing for his body and lifestyle.

For the man looking to expand his creative and intellectual interests, book cooking or art classes, get a museum membership, or a gift card to a book store.

