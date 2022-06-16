ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Father’s Day facts and gift ideas

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJt83_0gD7u4CX00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Father’s Day is Sunday and an opportunity to show appreciation to your father, step-dad, uncles, brothers, and other important men who have been role models in your life.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the observance is attributed to a woman named Sonora Louise Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington over a century ago. In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson issued a proclamation making the third Sunday in June a day to honor fathers. President Richard Nixon signed a law making it a permanent national holiday in 1972.

Father’s Day weekend weather to be much cooler

The Census Bureau has provided some facts about fathers: ( *2014 is the most recent year for which these data are available.)

  • 72 million* : The estimated number of fathers across the nation.
  • 29 million* : The number of fathers who were grandfathers.
  • 24 million : The number of married fathers that lived with their opposite-sex spouse and their children younger than age 18 in 2021.
  • 2 million: The number of single fathers (without a spouse or partner present) in 2021, living with their children under age 18.
  • 204,000: The estimated number of stay-at-home dads in 2021.
  • 70%: The approximate percent of men who took leave within 12 weeks after the birth of their first child between 2016-2020, up from 20 percent between 1981-1985.

Looking for gift ideas for dad?

  • For the man who’s into sports activities go to a sporting goods store for sports specific items, or book an experience such as a sports training clinic, or an adventure like zip-lining or white water rafting. Does he like working out? Pay for a gym membership. For the golfer, buy a round of golf at his favorite course.
  • If the man in your life is a do-it-yourselfer, spring for a gift card to a hardware store or home center, or book a class on carpentry, landscaping or other home improvement skill.
  • A hard working dad deserves a break from chores. There are many businesses that provide landscaping, automotive, pool care and other services.
  • While many moms get gifted a spa day for Mother’s Day, even dads appreciate some self care. There are spas and barbershops that cater to men with massage, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and beard trimming services.
  • Is he a sharp dressed man? Many department stores sell suits with free fittings from a tailor, or offer stylist/shopper services to help him pick out the best clothing for his body and lifestyle.
  • For the man looking to expand his creative and intellectual interests, book cooking or art classes, get a museum membership, or a gift card to a book store.

