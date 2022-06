BRIDGE CITY - A state-run juvenile detention center near New Orleans was taken over from the inside Thursday night after roughly 20 inmates escaped their cells. The riot happened around 9:45 p.m. inside the Bridge City Center for Youth. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile offenders were able to seize control of some parts of the jail, and as many as 50 SWAT officers were called in to take back control of the facility.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO