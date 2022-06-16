FedEx names first chief customer officer

Brie Carere is FedEx’s first chief customer officer. (Submitted)

Brie Carere, FedEx Corp.’s chief marketing and communications officer, was named the company’s first-ever chief customer officer Thursday, June 16. Additionally, Carere was promoted to co-president and co-CEO of FedEx Services.

“FedEx is a customer-centric brand, and the strategic alignment of these functions will help us deliver even better experiences,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx, said in a statement Thursday.

As the Memphis-based company’s first chief customer officer, Carere will bring several company factors under one function, including aspects like strategy, sales, product development, communications, revenue management and FedEx Office retail teams.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do at FedEx,” Carere said. “Now we will have an even stronger focus on innovating and changing what’s possible on their behalf. I am fortunate to lead a world class team, and together we will create an industry leading end-to-end customer experience.”

Carere joined FedEx in 2001 as a marketing specialist. She has served as vice president of marketing, customer experience and corporate communications for FedEx Express Canada.

Carere also worked for FedEx as senior vice president of global portfolio marketing where she oversaw teams responsible for e-commerce, international marketing and global supply chain services.

Carere is a three-time winner of the FedEx Five Star Award, the company’s highest team member honor.

“For the past four years, Brie has been responsible for the commercial strategy and revenue growth for the company, delivering exceptional results,” Subramaniam said. “Her drive, creativity, and passion for the customer make her a perfect fit for this new role.”