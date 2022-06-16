ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Memphian

FedEx names first chief customer officer

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago
"[81768]" | embed_image https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qz25I_0gD7tmnL00

Brie Carere is FedEx’s first chief customer officer. (Submitted)

Brie Carere, FedEx Corp.’s chief marketing and communications officer, was named the company’s first-ever chief customer officer Thursday, June 16. Additionally, Carere was promoted to co-president and co-CEO of FedEx Services.

“FedEx is a customer-centric brand, and the strategic alignment of these functions will help us deliver even better experiences,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx, said in a statement Thursday.

As the Memphis-based company’s first chief customer officer, Carere will bring several company factors under one function, including aspects like strategy, sales, product development, communications, revenue management and FedEx Office retail teams.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do at FedEx,” Carere said. “Now we will have an even stronger focus on innovating and changing what’s possible on their behalf.  I am fortunate to lead a world class team, and together we will create an industry leading end-to-end customer experience.”

Carere joined FedEx in 2001 as a marketing specialist. She has served as vice president of marketing, customer experience and corporate communications for FedEx Express Canada.

Carere also worked for FedEx as senior vice president of global portfolio marketing where she oversaw teams responsible for e-commerce, international marketing and global supply chain services.

Carere is a three-time winner of the FedEx Five Star Award, the company’s highest team member honor.

“For the past four years, Brie has been responsible for the commercial strategy and revenue growth for the company, delivering exceptional results,” Subramaniam said. “Her drive, creativity, and passion for the customer make her a perfect fit for this new role.”

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

North American Head of Starbucks Steps Down

The head of Starbucks’ North American business is stepping down from her role at the Seattle coffee giant at the end of the month. Rossann Williams, who joined Starbucks as a regional vice president, has been with the company for more than 17 years, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday (June 17).
SEATTLE, WA
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Asos, Tecovas and Covectra CEOs, Levi’s Names SVP, Wayfair and A.K.A. Brands Tap VPs

Click here to read the full article. CEOs were appointed at Asos and Tecovas, and Levi Strauss named Amisha Jain SVP, managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAsos and Zara Are Trying to Make Fast Fashion SustainableDiesel Promotes Eraldo Poletto to Global CEOAllbirds, Asos Cap Off Nordstrom's Q1 ReboundBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Office#Fedex Express#Marketing#Fedex Corp#Fedex Services#Fedex Express Canada
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart And Sam's Club Are Struggling Financially

Walmart was one of the few businesses that thrived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The notoriously affordable store was the perfect place for people to stock up on necessities, growing online sales by a whopping 74% and overall sales by 9% between February and April of 2020 (via The Washington Post). While other stores were filing for bankruptcy and shutting down, Walmart hired an additional 235,000 workers to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Following Walmart’s Lead, Target Taps Grocery to Drive Traffic

As retailers’ supply chain challenges continue with no end in sight, Minneapolis-based big box department store chain Target is turning its focus to grocery prioritize its strongest channels. The company announced Tuesday (June 7) a plan of action for tackling supply chain complications and improving its inventory difficulties, which...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
freightwaves.com

Supply chain exec’s advice: Don’t get sucked in by the day-to-day

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — When you’re trying to transform a company’s operations, you’ve got to let the short-term stuff get fixed by others. That was one of the takeaways from an initiative undertaken in the past two years at General Mills to overhaul its supply chain as part of a broader transformation going on with the food manufacturer.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

As Amazon CEO, Jassy reins in Bezos-era expansion plans

Almost one year into his tenure, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has introduced speed limits on the potentially reckless superhighway Jeff Bezos created. A new report by the WSJ describes how Jassy is trying to rein in some of his predecessor’s overly ambitious expansion plans, at a time when Amazon is facing its most challenging financial period in years.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Rossann Williams, head of Starbucks North America, is leaving the company

Rossann Williams, who as head of Starbucks’ North America market had become one of the coffee giant’s most visible executives, is leaving the company at the end of the month, Starbucks said on Friday. Sara Trilling, a 20-year company veteran who heads the Asia Pacific market out of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Read Stephens' Analysts Take On Roku - Walmart Partnership

Roku, Inc ROKU and Walmart Inc WMT enabled a seamless T-Commerce checkout experience for CTV viewers, permitting product purchases to take place in conjunction with an associated advertisement Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler noted. Roku will likely utilize targeting, optimization, and measurement capabilities to help advertisers deliver relevant, shoppable ads to...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

On-demand delivery app Waitr adds 700 7-Eleven stores

Waitr has long been in the shadows of giants. The forgotten sibling of Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2013 before spreading quickly across the American South. But with less than a 1% share of the U.S. food delivery market today, Waitr (NASDAQ: WTRH) is looking to ditch restaurant deliveries in favor of non-restaurant verticals — like convenience stores.
CELL PHONES
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy