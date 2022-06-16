ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Teen Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in 15-Year-Old’s Lemon Grove Shooting

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7Au5_0gD7tM2Z00
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A teenage boy accused of fatally shooting a fellow teen in Lemon Grove last weekend pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that include murder.

The 15-year-old juvenile suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, is accused in Saturday’s shooting death of Omar Marquez, also 15.

Sheriff’s deputies found the victim dead at around 2 a.m. at the corner Palm and Mulder streets, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.

The suspect was arrested at about 7 p.m. Monday near the 8100 block of Mazer Street. The sheriff’s department did not disclose how he was identified as the shooting suspect.

A suspected motive for the shooting was also not released, though the sheriff’s department did say both the suspect and victim attended the same high school.

Family members told multiple media outlets that Marquez was a freshman at Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley.

Along with murder, the defendant faces robbery, firearm and ammunition possession charges, along with multiple allegations of discharging a firearm. He’s due back in court June 27.

— City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lemon Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, CA
City
Lemon Grove, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

2nd Suspect Arrested in Gang-Related 2021 Murder of Woman in Emerald Hills

A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in the Emerald Hills neighborhood, San Diego Police reported Wednesday. Michael Cunningham, 20, who was in custody in an unrelated case, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of 44-year-old Tamara Dorena Shellum, who was found shot dead in her parked car on Bethune Court on May 9, 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Plead Guilty in Non-Injury Pipe Bomb Explosion at Kearny Mesa Hotel

Two men who planted a pipe bomb that detonated at a Kearny Mesa hotel, but caused no injuries, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges. Grover Preston Everett, 39, and Hans Jurgen Sarda, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly or maliciously possessing a destructive device. The men are expected to be sentenced next month to two years in custody, which will be served in county jail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Palm#Mount Miguel High School#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Man Suspected of Murder in Attack on Victim, 88, at Rolando Vet Clinic

A suspect was in custody Thursday for allegedly killing an elderly man who caught him burglarizing a Rolando veterinary clinic, San Diego police said. Patrols responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 7000 block of El Cajon Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a citizen detaining the alleged perpetrator behind the animal-care center, according to police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Deputies Arrest Suspect After Woman Attacked While Walking Dog in Leucadia

A man is behind bars Thursday following an attack on a woman who was walking her dog in the Leucadia area of Encinitas. Deputies responded to the 800 block of Hygeia Avenue around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman who lives at the residence said she was pushed into her apartment and strangled after denying a man access to her bathroom, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
ENCINITAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

In ‘Battle of the Badges,’ Police, Fire, Navy & Marine Reps Raise Funds via Fisticuffs

Stepping into the boxing ring — sometimes for the first time — left them nervous, apprehensive. But fraidy cats, they were not. Eighteen police, fire, jail and military service officers — including two women — fought scheduled three-ring bouts Saturday night on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum at the 17th annual “Battle of the Badges.”
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Times of San Diego

FBI Searching for Fugitive Who Fled Mexico for U.S. After Being Questioned in Woman’s Death

San Diego FBI agents are seeking the public’s help in finding a man they want to question regarding the death of a woman in Mexico. Tyler Adams, 50, crossed into the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the FBI. He used an alias, Aaron Bain, and is known to rely on more than a dozen fake and stolen identities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy