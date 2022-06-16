ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorola Razr 3 rumored to be a much better phone at a much better price

By Derrek Lee
What you need to know

  • A new rumor suggests the Motorola Razr 3 will launch at a cheaper price point than its predecessor.
  • The rumor indicates that the phone will retail for at least €1,149.
  • There will reportedly be only one color at launch, with more arriving at a later date.

The Motorola Razr 3 could launch relatively soon, and rumors point to the flagship foldable arriving at a much better price than its predecessor.

The latest rumor arrives courtesy of leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer ( @OnLeaks )  in collaboration with CompareDial. According to the leak, the Motorola Razr 3 will cost just €1,149 when it launches later this year. Of course, that's not exactly cheap, but that's a significant discount considering the €1,399 price tag of the Razr 5G.

The news of a relatively cheaper price tag is welcome for one of Motorola's most anticipated launches of the year. The Razr 5G was a good phone, but it was expensive at launch and featured sub-flagship specs, making it a hard sell. However, the upcoming successor is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset, sport a new design with larger displays, 12GB of RAM/512GB of storage, and come with an extra rear camera.

Of course, it will still have to compete with the best foldable phones from companies like Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already a generation and a half behind in terms of its chipset but cost just $999 at launch, putting the Razr 3 at a bit of a premium. However, given the leaks of Motorola's new design for the Razr, the company may be looking to steal some mindshare from Samsung's upcoming foldable.

That said, the Razr 3 may fall behind when it comes to style. While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch in several different stylish colors, CompareDial notes that Motorola may only launch the Razr 3 in one color — Quartz Black. However, more colors are expected to arrive at a later date, meaning it may be wise to hold off on purchasing the phone.

Another leaker, Evan Blass, suggests that we may also get a Tranquil Blue colorway:

Rumors have pointed to a June launch, although CompareDial suggests that a July launch in China seems more likely, with a global launch following after.

