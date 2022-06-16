White House says Biden still working to end fossil fuels: 'You can do both'

Related
Hunter Biden's daughter offers GOP senator phone call with father on one condition
Hunter Biden's daughter made a unique offer to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Tuesday when she said she would put the Republican on the phone with her father if Johnson voted for gun control legislation.
Biden administration cancels all remaining student loan debt for 560,000 borrowers
The Biden administration is offering a new round of student loan debt relief for more than half a million borrowers who were students of Corinthian Colleges.
Let them buy Teslas: Electric car owner Stabenow says gas prices don't matter
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said it “doesn’t matter” how high gas prices go because she drives an electric vehicle, sparking backlash as gas prices in the United States climb to record highs with no short-term relief in sight.
Joe Manchin missed a furious call from Biden after sinking his $2 trillion spending bill on live TV and turning his phone off: report
Biden tried to secure Sen. Joe Manchin's backing for his domestic package, but he ultimately couldn't.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
Washington Examiner
Who is running the Biden administration?
President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
Who Controls Oil and Gas Prices in the United States?
Oil and gas prices have surged to near-record levels in recent months. But who owns and regulates the oil and gas industry?
RELATED PEOPLE
Gun shop workers react to President Joe Biden's call for gun control
CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gun shop workers are reacting after President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control laws.KDKA-TV talked with a worker at A.R.H Sport Shop in Claysville, Washington County. The shop is gearing up for its gun show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in two weeks. Rick Hamilton strongly believes tightening gun laws is not the way to go.On Thursday, President Biden called for restoring the limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. If that can't be done, the president proposed the minimum purchasing age for a semi-automatic weapon should be raised from 18...
Rick Perry reveals how Biden could lower gas prices: 'Partner with the energy industry'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was torched Monday after explaining the White House does not have a "dial" to control gas prices, as they spiral above $5-per-gallon in many states across the country. The former South Bend, Ind., mayor claimed companies in the sector, which include ExxonMobil, Sunoco and Royal Dutch...
Washington Examiner
To confiscate guns, Democrats are ready to destroy the courts and the Constitution
Most Democrats in Congress do not care about institutions or the “commonsense” gun control proposals they profess to support. They want full-scale gun confiscation, and they don’t care how many norms and institutions they need to destroy to accomplish it. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) laid out where...
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to continue counting the costs of planet-warming emissions, for now
The Supreme Court will allow the Biden administration to continue to use a metric that estimates the real-world cost of the climate crisis while legal challenges play out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’
Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
Washington Examiner
Biden polls his worst yet — and headed lower
There is finally an answer to the question of how much lower can President Joe Biden’s approval rating go. Earlier today, the RealClearPolitics average of the polls it studies fell to 39%, “the lowest of his presidency.”. Rasmussen put his disapproval rating at 59% today, 1 percentage point...
If You Invested $1,000 In Exxon Mobil When Joe Biden Was Elected President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The 2020 Presidential Election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. Investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency has turned in impressive gains since November 2021.
Federal judge in Texas throws out Biden administration immigration enforcement guidelines
A federal judge in Texas vacated guidelines set by the Biden administration over who is to be prioritized for immigration enforcement, according to a Friday ruling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Joe Biden 'I Did That' Gas Pump Stickers Are Appearing Everywhere
The stickers have increased in prominence at pumps around the county as gas prices continue to reach all time highs.
Fox News
Media love Biden's high gas prices while ordinary Americans struggle with pump records
Gas prices continue to spike to record highs thanks to the efforts of the Biden administration. And no one could be happier about that than the media even though gas is nearly $5.00 a gallon. President Joe Biden admitted the high prices were intentional just recently. He told a press...
Mary Trump Says Pence Death Could've Been 'Excuse' Her Uncle Needed
The former president's niece said Friday that he "wasn't just stirring up his insurrectionists to create chaos, he handed down a death sentence to Mike Pence."
Washington Examiner
Exxon Mobil fights back against Biden
President Joe Biden’s letter to oil refiners was another attempt by the White House to point fingers at companies over the current energy crisis. Exxon Mobil, one of the multiple companies targeted by Biden, is not letting these accusations fly without opposition. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Exxon...
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 1