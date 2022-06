Accident on Highway 50 Trans Ramp Caused by Jackknifed Big Rig. A jackknife accident involving a big rig shut down traffic on the Highway 50 trans ramp in Sacramento for more than an hour as the site was cleared. The accident occurred on the ramp off the West Side Freeway around 7:10 a.m., when the big rig jackknifed across the lanes, causing two other vehicles to spin out into the mud. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that traffic came to a complete stop until vehicles began passing on the right-hand side.

