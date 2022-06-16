ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitamin D deficiency linked to dementia in certain populations when levels are very low: study

By Shiv Sudhakar
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many Americans concerned about vitamin D deficiency, a new study finds a causal link between vitamin D deficiency and dementia, according to a paper published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition this April. "Vitamin D is a hormone precursor that is increasingly [recognized] for widespread effects, including...

Vitamin D Deficiency#Alzheimer#Vitamin A#Senior Health#Americans#The Uk Biobank
