EAST LANSING — Grosse Pointe North had the situation it wanted with Drew Hill at the plate and the winning run on base, but even that couldn't stop Orchard Lake St. Mary's date with history. Hill grounded out to Blake Grimmer at first base and the Eaglets defeated the Norsemen, 1-0, at Michigan State's McLane Stadium to win the Division 1 state championship. St. Mary's finished the season 44-0, capping a dominant first season in Division 1. ...

GROSSE POINTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO