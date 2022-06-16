ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conan Gray Announces 2022 World Tour: See The Dates

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Photo: Getty Images

Conan Gray is just a week away from dropping his sophomore album Superache . To add to the excitement, the singer took to Instagram on Thursday, June 16th, to announce he will be hitting the road in support of the album. The Superache Tour is a worldwide tour that will take the "Heather" singer from North America, to New Zealand, and Australia.

"with superache coming out in a week, i’m thrilled to announce i’ll be going on tour," he captioned the tour date poster. "cannot wait to sing this album with you." Fellow pop music up-and-comer Tate McRae showed her support for Conan by commenting, "Supastar."

Tickets for the North America and Australia leg of the tour go on sale next Friday, June 24th, the same day Superache will be available on streaming services. A few days later, on June 27th, fans in New Zealand will be able to snag tickets to see the singer.

Superache is the highly-anticipated follow-up to Conan's debut album Kid Krow , which arrived in March 2020. When Conan revealed the setlist in May, he prefaced it by saying, “these 12 songs chronicle misery, joy, yearning, and all of the heartbreak of existing. cannot wait for you to hear them in five weeks.” The tracklist is as follows:

  1. Movies
  2. People Watching
  3. Disaster
  4. Best Friend
  5. Astronomy
  6. Yours
  7. Jigsaw
  8. Family Line
  9. Summer Child
  10. Footnote
  11. Memories
  12. The Exit

