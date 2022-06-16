ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crozet, VA

Western's Sam Vigilante and Milo Oakland receive state honors

By Preston Willett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Western Albemarle continues their exciting men's soccer season with accolades going to both senior Sam Vigilante and head coach Milo Oakland who have been named Class 4A Player and Coach...

WSET

Longtime Liberty HS football coach resigns for collegiate job

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A longtime high school football coach is leaving Virginia and headed for a college gig. Chris Watts, the Liberty High School football coach, is leaving the Bedford school after 20 years. Watts will join another former Liberty High School coach, Scott Abell, in at Davidson...
BEDFORD, VA
cbs19news

Tom Sox rally late to overtake Turks for the win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Trailing for the majority of the game, the Tom Sox climbed back to overtake the Harrisonburg Turks in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 10-8. Five runs from the Tom Sox in the eighth, including a two-run home run from John Newton, catapulted Charlottesville ahead.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Athletics fields damaged by storms

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Louisa County High School's baseball and softball fields took a hit in Thursday's storms. Bleachers were tossed by high winds and the gates were damaged on the Bradford-Pelot baseball field and the Lady Lions softball field. A school spokesperson says no injuries were reported....
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
WSLC (94.9 Star Country)/Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Resets Lineup As Morning Co-host Boomer Resigns

MEL WHEELER INC. Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA will be shuffling its lineup following the resignation of longtime morning co-host NATHAN "BOOMER" HATCHER, who has been part of the morning team since 2011. His last day will be FRIDAY, JUNE 24th. Succeeding him as the new on-air partner for GM/PD and morning co-host BRETT SHARP, effective MONDAY, JUNE 27th, will be TAYLOR SHERRILL, who moves from middays.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools is mourning the tragic loss of a Smithland Elementary School teacher. 37-year-old Stephanie Van Nortwick died on June 9 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville after a car accident on June 7. According to the Smithland Elementary website, Van Nortwick taught fifth grade....
HARRISONBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Augusta; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Charlottesville; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Franklin; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; Isle of Wight; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Spotsylvania; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX AUGUSTA BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Donation helping send students to national programs

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tiger Fuel's Tiger Wash in Ruckersville is helping some local high school students. It donated $2,500 to William Monroe High School to help some students take the next step toward their future career goals. The money will be used to send the students to...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. For information to help keep your children safe online, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Father’s Day weekend events in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Families have many options to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, especially if they plan to spend time in Harrisonburg. “A lot of people want the feeling of being part of a community,” said Harrisonburg tourism manager Jennifer Bell. “There’s a wide variety of things to do here and people will be enjoying the area.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville’s Juneteenth Parade Celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community came together to celebrate Juneteenth and the progress that’s been made in Black history over the years. “Juneteenth is a time where we reflect on our ancestors because they freed themselves,” Charlottesville Juneteenth Parade Organizer, Maxine Holland. “Self-emancipation, that is worth celebrating.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Variable speed limit signs along I-95 in Virginia go into use next week

VIRGINIA - In a matter of days, the speed limit along a strip of I-95 Northbound in Virginia will begin changing depending on the flow of traffic. Starting next Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin using variable speed limit signs along a 15-mile stretch of the highway in Caroline and Spotsylvania Counties.
WAVY News 10

General Services Administration contracting official pleads guilty to accepting bribes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a General Services Administration (GSA) contracting official, with projects from Richmond to Norfolk, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes. According to court documents, beginning in approximately December of 2015 and continuing through August 2019, 59-year-old Staunton resident Charles W. Jones, accepted bribes from government contractors in return for awarding federal […]
NORFOLK, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Madison, Page, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Madison; Page; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in northwestern Virginia East central Rockingham County in western Virginia Southwestern Page County in northwestern Virginia Greene County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shenandoah, or 8 miles northeast of Harrisonburg, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Madison, Shenandoah, Massanutten, Stanardsville, Big Meadows, Elkton, Ruckersville, Ingham, Quinque, Lydia, Haywood, Syria, Banco, Hood, Mcmullen, Criglersville, Lacey Spring, Swift Run, Pine Grove and Shelby. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, VA

