Las Vegas, NV

Tractor-trailer driver suspected of impairment in deadly crash

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of the tractor-trailer which crashed on SR160 last week is suspected of being impaired at the time of a crash that killed his passenger.

According to Nevada State Police, Armando Lazaro Jr. Fonte was arrested following the crash and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. His passenger, Raul Chagollan, 32, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck crashed on Friday, June 10 on SR160, just east of mile marker 14. State police said the tractor-trailer was traveling at a speed too fast for conditions as it approached a curve and overturned.

This marks the Nevada State Police Southern Command’s 22nd fatal crash and 27th fatality since the beginning of the year.

