Disneyland may be the happiest place on earth, but Megan is the happiest puppy on the planet. This joyful ball of sunshine is the perfect pup for summertime. She will play her days away and snuggle up all night. Megan is fresh from foster care and available at the humane society’s Ojo Santa Fe Puppy Patch. Apply on their website and they will schedule an appointment at the resort in Santa Fe or call 505.753.8662. Courtesy/Española Humane.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO